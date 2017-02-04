Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Local News
Ferry closed at Walker Flat
The Walker Flat ferry service will close temporarily next week.
Earthquake strikes near Murray Bridge | INTERACTIVE MAP
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Murray Bridge on Thursday, February 2.
Murray Bridge icon announces closure
Dedicated country girl shines
A local farm girl from Ponde has been nominated for a Channel 9 Young Achiever Award for 2017.
Power boom at Tailem
A 100-megawatt solar farm will be developed at Tailem Bend.
Use COFFIE to save water
Love is in the air at Langhorne Creek
Ten wineries will showcase their alternative side at Love Langhorne Creek this weekend.
City hopes to solve obesity problem
No easy fix for Hume Reserve
Local Sport
Fight for the cup
More than 900 rowers are expected to head to Sturt Reserve this Saturday for the Murray Bridge Rowing ...
Round of tie-breakers
There was some tough battles in round 12 of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association.
Mypo to continue run
Teams battle it out in round 14 of the Murray Towns Cricket Association A grade competition.
Fighting for top four
PJ previews round 15 of the Lower Murray Saturday Pennants Bowls.
Cunnies go down for two in a row
Match reviews from last week's Murray Bridge Night Owls competition.
Australia Day horse racing
Hundreds of people attended the Murray Bridge Racing Club's annual Australia Day event.
Community
Women support teen program
Members of the Inner Wheel club of Mobilong have made a donation to Operation Flinders.
New year, pizza time
January is pizza season for Murray Bridge's car collectors.
Exhibitions opening
The works of Irma Denk, Liz Yelland and several others go on show in Murray Bridge this weekend.
Lloyd Webber’s Cats prowl onto local stage
Vocal Lab Theatre Company will present the classic musical in Murray Bridge this weekend.
Opinion
Walk a mile in a local business’ shoes
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Let’s talk about the date for Australia Day
Let us rejoice at award nominees
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
