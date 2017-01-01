Footy HQ
Multimedia

Photo galleries & video

Local News

Latest news around the Murray Valley

Digital Edition

Click here to subscribe

Local News

Admission at last

Admission at last

The partner of Mannum woman Jody Meyers has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Latest News

Regional Focus

A present to remember

A present to remember

VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.

RECOMMENDED

Local Sport

Swanport survives

Swanport survives

Match reports from seniors and doubles encounters in the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association.

Mannum win T20 cup

Mannum win T20 cup

The Kookas managed to chase down Monarto's 99 run total to win the Murray Towns Twenty20 grand final ...

State titles claimed

State titles claimed

Champions Week One was in full swing at the Murray Bridge Bowling Club over the weekend.

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
Footy HQ

National

Top Stories

The Murray Valley Standard Classifieds
The Murray Valley Standard Classifieds
The Murray Valley Standard Classifieds

Community

Entertainment

Life & Style

Top baby names for 2016

Top baby names for 2016

Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.

Features

  • Church Services
  • Home & Garden
  • Murray Bridge Market Place
  • School Holiday Fun

Opinion

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop