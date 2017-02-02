Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Murray Bridge icon announces closure
Dedicated country girl shines
A local farm girl from Ponde has been nominated for a Channel 9 Young Achiever Award for 2017.
Power boom at Tailem
A 100-megawatt solar farm will be developed at Tailem Bend.
Love is in the air at Langhorne Creek
Ten wineries will showcase their alternative side at Love Langhorne Creek this weekend.
Use COFFIE to save water
City hopes to solve obesity problem
No easy fix for Hume Reserve
Review for Mining Act
There will be a consultation meeting held in Murray Bridge for a review of the Mining Acts in ...
Fire continues to burn at Narrung
A fire continues to burn in a hay shed at Narrung near Meningie.
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Fight for the cup
More than 900 rowers are expected to head to Sturt Reserve this Saturday for the Murray Bridge Rowing ...
Round of tie-breakers
There was some tough battles in round 12 of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association.
Mypo to continue run
Teams battle it out in round 14 of the Murray Towns Cricket Association A grade competition.
Fighting for top four
PJ previews round 15 of the Lower Murray Saturday Pennants Bowls.
Cunnies go down for two in a row
Match reviews from last week's Murray Bridge Night Owls competition.
Australia Day horse racing
Hundreds of people attended the Murray Bridge Racing Club's annual Australia Day event.
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Malcolm Turnbull prepares to overhaul donations system, reveals his own $1.75 million contribution
Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to ban foreign donations in a bid to restore faltering public trust in the ...
Malcolm Turnbull confirms he donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he donated $1.75 million of his own money to the Liberal Party, ...
Greens bank $3.9m in donations including $600,000 from Graeme Wood
The Greens received more than $1 million from two big donors last financial year, helping bankroll the party's ...
Exhibitions opening
The works of Irma Denk, Liz Yelland and several others go on show in Murray Bridge this weekend.
Lloyd Webber’s Cats prowl onto local stage
Vocal Lab Theatre Company will present the classic musical in Murray Bridge this weekend.
Australia Day celebrated at Mantung
Meningie Australia Day fun run 2017 | PHOTOS
The 25th running of the annual event attracted about 150 people.
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Yoda was wrong: after Rogue One, the future for the Star Wars movies is clear
The success of Rogue One ensures many more stand-alone movies as well as new episodes of the sci-fi ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Walk a mile in a local business’ shoes
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Let’s talk about the date for Australia Day
Let us rejoice at award nominees
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?