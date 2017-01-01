SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Have an impressive Christmas decorations set-up? Send us your snaps!
Bowhill raises funds for war memorial upgrade
A dinner auction will be held to raise funds for a war memorial upgrade.
1950: Christmas break
From the archives of The Murray Valley Standard, December 22, 1950.
All we want for Christmas is...
The Murray Valley Standard team wishes all of its readers a Merry Christmas.
Murraylands voters to get single voice
Record-breaking SACE results
Murraylands students contributed to record-breaking SACE results this year.
Tour ambulance stations and learn CPR
Ambulance station open days will be held at Meningie, Coonalpyn and Tintinara early next year.
Admission at last
The partner of Mannum woman Jody Meyers has pleaded guilty to her murder.
$10k donation for sick children in need
Kookaburra Home Solutions have handed the Ronald McDonald House charity a cheque for $9900.
Never mind the dark, unpleasant tap water
Tap water is still safe to drink, whatever its colour or taste over the coming weeks, SA Water ...
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Meningie’s fight to play football
Meningie are on the lookout for players to fill junior teams in the River Murray Football League next ...
Swanport survives
Match reports from seniors and doubles encounters in the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association.
Mannum win T20 cup
The Kookas managed to chase down Monarto's 99 run total to win the Murray Towns Twenty20 grand final ...
Sports gallery | December 17 | PHOTOS
Sports action photos from cricket, lawn bowls and the speedway.
State titles claimed
Champions Week One was in full swing at the Murray Bridge Bowling Club over the weekend.
Jervois dominanates
Junior and senior hardcourt tennis match reports.
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Paul Keating's department wanted to sell Royal Australian Mint
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet backed the idea; the Treasury didn't.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Finance Department resisted DFAT's costly 'Taj Mahal' headquarters
John Howard ended up selling the controversial property barely a year after he officially opened it.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Forget Tampa, boat people panic began under Keating
A trickle of boats from Indochina changed Australian refugee policy for good.
Dune dreams: Peter O'Toole's cinematic marvel collides with butt-aching reality
It was the camel meat that did it. Festering inside a dusty hessian bag and passed from one ...
Tennis crisis over $200 million Seven deal
Tennis Australia is facing a new crisis amid claims a potential conflict of interest could have influenced the ...
Community events diary – The Murray Valley Standard
Your guide to what's on in the Murraylands and Mallee in 2016.
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Boogie with the Bunyip this January
Three South Australian bands will feature at Boogie with the Bunyip in Murray Bridge next year.
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
At Christmas, life’s cycle begins anew
My ATAR is too low, what do I do now?
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Floating with riverboat memories
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.