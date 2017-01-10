A 22-year-old has lost his licence for alleged drink driving at Tintinara on Friday, January 6.
Local News
Aged care home to expand
Resthaven Murray Bridge is planning to add extra rooms and new facilities.
Booze banned forever in Bridge
The dry zone covering Murray Bridge's riverfront and CBD has been made permanent.
Palmer’s supermodel
Palmer's Katie Woollard will represent SA later this month as one of 15 finalists for Australian Supermodel of ...
Airlifted to hospital
A woman was airlifted to hospital after she was involved in a serious crash at Monteith on Sunday ...
Drug busts along the Murray
Boat drivers allegedly caught under the influence of drugs while operating a vessel on the River Murray this ...
Action after years of plans
More jobs around, though not for all
Murray Bridge's unemployment rate has fallen by more than four per cent in 12 months.
UPDATE: Car, truck accident at Monarto
A car and truck have collided on Schenscher Road, Monarto.
Aerobatics over the Murray Mouth | VIDEO
Regional Focus
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Fairfax Front Pages | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Local Sport
SPEEDWAY ACTION
Spurling receives SACA’s honours
Murray Towns Cricket Association President Lee Spurling was awarded 2016/17 SA Community Cricket Volunteer of the Year.
Run to finals heats up
There are still eight games left to complete the Lower Murray Saturday pennants minor round fixtures so there ...
Top two teams to tangle
Murray Towns A grade cricket returns this weekend and its set to be a big round as the ...
Bridge girls shine on stage
Members of the Murray Bridge Calisthenics Club performed well during the 2016 solo/duo season.
Meningie’s fight to play football
Meningie are on the lookout for players to fill junior teams in the River Murray Football League next ...
National
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Sussan Ley billed taxpayers to attend New Year's Eve party with 'job queen' and party donor Sarina Russo
Health Minister Sussan Ley travelled to the Gold Coast twice at taxpayer expense for lavish New Year celebrations ...
Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations
The Commonwealth Ombudsman has produced two scathing reports on practices by Australian immigration authorities.
Sussan Ley travel scandal: Who is job queen Sarina Russo?
When it comes to the employment and training sector, the names do not get any bigger than Sarina ...
Auditor-General to examine $2m grant to former senator Bob Day
A $2 million federal grant to a trades training school associated with former Family First senator Bob Day ...
Community
Community events diary – The Murray Valley Standard
Your guide to what's on in the Murraylands and Mallee in 2016.
Need for speed
Social photos from Saturday night's speedway meeting in Murray Bridge.
Australia Day fun run returns to Meningie
January 26 will again be a day to get fit while celebrating the nation's birthday at Meningie.
Riverside markets
Photos from Mannum's monthly markets on January 7, 2017.
Entertainment
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Life & Style
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
Features
Opinion
Stakes are high when heritage is in play
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
At Christmas, life’s cycle begins anew
My ATAR is too low, what do I do now?
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Travel
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?