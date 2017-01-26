Two local women and the centenary celebration of a racing event have been awarded this Australia Day.
Murray Bridge award winners revealed
1964: Progress by river
From the archives of The Murray Valley Standard, January 24, 1964.
Caught carrying offensive weapons
A Murray Bridge man has been charged after police located numerous offensive weapons in his vehicle.
Bridge man’s DNA found at crime scene
A Murray Bridge man reported for property damage after blood found at the scene matched his DNA.
Knoll promoted in Liberal shuffle
The state MP who represents Mannum has got a new gig.
No vaccination, no enrollment
Immunisation will be a requirement for all children enrolled in a government preschool or care service from Term ...
Time for January 26 to go, argues Ngarrindjeri emcee Trials
Murray Mouth still needs help
Dredging has resumed at the point where the River Murray meets the ocean.
Bolt bows out
After an excellent fight, Alex Bolt and partner Bradley Mousley have been eliminated in the men's quarterfinal at ...
Swanport fights back
Match reports from round 11 of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association.
Lower Murray tennis sides succeed at Country Carnival
Three Lower Murray Combined tennis teams had success at the annual Country Carnival event.
Battle of the districts
Murray Towns Cricket Association players represented the district in the Meyer Shield Fleurieu Peninsula.
Fighting for top spot
Round 14 of Saturday Pennants lawn bowls approaches and PJ expects thing to shake up.
None can catch Edwards
Local legend Graham Edwards proved too good out on the green on Saturday, January 21.
1964: Progress by river
From the archives of The Murray Valley Standard, January 24, 1964.
Mallee Melee
Coomandook's black-tie social event is approaching.
Back to school disco
School-aged children and teenagers are invited to four upcoming events.
Playground open, but unnamed
A competition is being held to name a new play area at a Murray Bridge shopping centre.
Let’s talk about the date for Australia Day
Let us rejoice at award nominees
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Tourism is gem in Murray River’s crown
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
