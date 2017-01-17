The Murray Bridge product is about to compete in the singles draw in Melbourne for the first time.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
City re-mastered
History comes to light
Every dog-loving author has her day
Farming seminars for local growers
Livestock and cereal farmers can benefit from forums
Soil, nutrition focus at Bowhill ag forum
A free sustainable ag forum will be held in Bowhill early next month which will focus on soils ...
Cancer survivor outlives ‘used by date’
A Cowirra resident has learnt to make the most of every day that she survives her ongoing battle ...
High-schoolers to retell fairy tale
Lost mate leads cyclists to fight cancer
Speedster detected at 186 in 110 zone
A male driver has lost his licence after he was caught travelling at more than 60 kilometres over ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Clubs cheer for unlikely heroes
Two Murraylands tennis clubs will be hoping for upsets at the Australian Open.
Alex Bolt ready to tangle at Aussie Open
The Murray Bridge product is about to compete in the singles draw in Melbourne for the first time.
Red wins division 3 derby
City re-mastered
Zrim snares eight scalps at home
Aaron Zrim helped Mypo bowl Meningie out for just 25 on Saturday.
Christiansen shines bright
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Japan kills whale in Australian sanctuary as hunters give Sea Shepherd the slip
Japan was caught killing a whale deep inside Antarctic waters declared by Australia to be a protected whale ...
Malcolm Turnbull mulls cabinet secretary role as part of likely elevation of Arthur Sinodinos
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could wait until Wednesday to reveal the shape of his rejigged cabinet as he ...
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson invited to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Staffer claims Donald Trump knows Pauline Hanson is a "big supporter" of the President-elect.
Top Stories
Community
Community events diary – The Murray Valley Standard
Your guide to what's on in the Murraylands and Mallee in 2016.
Joan Kreiser OAM turns 94 | PHOTOS
Mannum resident Joan Kreiser OAM celebrated her 94th birthday on Friday, January 13.
1938: Polio banished
Holiday fun
Kayaking and puppet-making were among the activities on offer in Murray Bridge this week.
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
Features
Opinion
Starclub helping sports, recreation groups
Thirteen reasons councils keep secrets
Stakes are high when heritage is in play
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
At Christmas, life’s cycle begins anew
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?