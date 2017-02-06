Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Local News
Ferry closed at Walker Flat
The Walker Flat ferry service will close temporarily next week.
Earthquake strikes near Murray Bridge | INTERACTIVE MAP
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Murray Bridge on Thursday, February 2.
Murray Bridge icon announces closure
Dedicated country girl shines
A local farm girl from Ponde has been nominated for a Channel 9 Young Achiever Award for 2017.
Power boom at Tailem
A 100-megawatt solar farm will be developed at Tailem Bend.
Love is in the air at Langhorne Creek
Ten wineries will showcase their alternative side at Love Langhorne Creek this weekend.
Use COFFIE to save water
City hopes to solve obesity problem
No easy fix for Hume Reserve
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Fight for the cup
More than 900 rowers are expected to head to Sturt Reserve this Saturday for the Murray Bridge Rowing ...
Round of tie-breakers
There was some tough battles in round 12 of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association.
Mypo to continue run
Teams battle it out in round 14 of the Murray Towns Cricket Association A grade competition.
Fighting for top four
PJ previews round 15 of the Lower Murray Saturday Pennants Bowls.
Cunnies go down for two in a row
Match reviews from last week's Murray Bridge Night Owls competition.
Australia Day horse racing
Hundreds of people attended the Murray Bridge Racing Club's annual Australia Day event.
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Society is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
Women support teen program
Members of the Inner Wheel club of Mobilong have made a donation to Operation Flinders.
New year, pizza time
January is pizza season for Murray Bridge's car collectors.
Exhibitions opening
The works of Irma Denk, Liz Yelland and several others go on show in Murray Bridge this weekend.
Lloyd Webber’s Cats prowl onto local stage
Vocal Lab Theatre Company will present the classic musical in Murray Bridge this weekend.
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Walk a mile in a local business’ shoes
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Let’s talk about the date for Australia Day
Let us rejoice at award nominees
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.