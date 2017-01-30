A man will face court after he allegedly used a stolen credit card in Meningie last year.
Local News
Police chase at Mannum
Man arrested and charged after participating in a police chase in Mannum on Australia Day.
Firey named SA Citizen of the Year
A Mid Murray man was named a South Australian Citizen of the Year for 2017.
Karoonda’s everyday heroes
Two local women and the centenary celebration of a racing event have been awarded this Australia Day.
Murray Bridge award winners revealed
Murraylands Australia Day Awards 2017 | PHOTOS
Photos from Australia Day Awards ceremonies across the Murraylands this morning.
1964: Progress by river
From the archives of The Murray Valley Standard, January 24, 1964.
Caught carrying offensive weapons
A Murray Bridge man has been charged after police located numerous offensive weapons in his vehicle.
Bridge man’s DNA found at crime scene
A Murray Bridge man reported for property damage after blood found at the scene matched his DNA.
Knoll promoted in Liberal shuffle
The state MP who represents Mannum has got a new gig.
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Sports gallery | January 28 | PHOTOS
Junior and senior sports photos from tennis, cricket and lawn bowls matches played on Saturday, January 28.
Bolt bows out
After an excellent fight, Alex Bolt and partner Bradley Mousley have been eliminated in the men's quarterfinal at ...
Swanport fights back
Match reports from round 11 of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Association.
Lower Murray tennis sides succeed at Country Carnival
Three Lower Murray Combined tennis teams had success at the annual Country Carnival event.
Battle of the districts
Murray Towns Cricket Association players represented the district in the Meyer Shield Fleurieu Peninsula.
Fighting for top spot
Round 14 of Saturday Pennants lawn bowls approaches and PJ expects thing to shake up.
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Donald Trump tells Malcolm Turnbull he will honour deal to resettle refugees from Nauru and Manus
Details of who will be resettled in the US remain unclear.
Islam-critical Kirralie Smith seen as potential libertarian leader
As Kirralie Smith sits at a sidewalk table in Taree for an interview this week, there is a ...
Families split as Trump Muslim ban 'banishes normal, honest people'
Donald Trump's Muslim ban banishing normal, honest people who are trying to visit their families, says Melbourne's Somalian ...
1964: Progress by river
From the archives of The Murray Valley Standard, January 24, 1964.
Mallee Melee
Coomandook's black-tie social event is approaching.
Back to school disco
School-aged children and teenagers are invited to four upcoming events.
Playground open, but unnamed
A competition is being held to name a new play area at a Murray Bridge shopping centre.
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Let’s talk about the date for Australia Day
Let us rejoice at award nominees
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Tourism is gem in Murray River’s crown
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...