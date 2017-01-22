The Murray Bridge council is considering shutting two short but steep roads near Callington.
Mystery case of dead dog
A Mannum householder recently had a nasty shock when she found an intruder had visited.
Rams stolen at Monarto
Police are investigating the theft of two rams and an injury to another.
War veterans honored
A shower of donations gathered at a recent auction in Bowhill will fund a new war memorial for ...
1944: Following orders
Incorrect plans submitted
Mid Murray Council have claimed incorrect plans were submitted for a development in Bowhill.
Nothing to announce
Coughing fit claim ‘weak’
The truckie who caused a fatal crash on the Swanport Bridge is a coward, the victim's family says.
Australian icons rock Mannum
Organisers call Sounds by the River 2017 a success after hundreds flocked to Mary Ann Reserve.
Arrested over home break-in
A man will face court after he was found breaking into a shack at Younghusband this week.
Gallant Bolt out of singles draw
But Murray Bridge's Alex Bolt will progress through the Australian Open doubles tournament.
Sports listings 1901
Alex Bolt loses first-round Australian Open match
The Murray Bridge product went down to the world number 100 in four sets.
Clubs cheer for unlikely heroes
Two Murraylands tennis clubs will be hoping for upsets at the Australian Open.
Alex Bolt ready to tangle at Aussie Open
The Murray Bridge product is about to compete in the singles draw in Melbourne for the first time.
Red wins division 3 derby
Cornes to kick-start RSL carnival
The footballer, coach and ex-serviceman will launch a Murray Bridge fundraising event.
1944: Following orders
SAAS team to be set up at Tailem
The SA Ambulance Service plans to establish a new volunteer team in the Coorong district.
Special Occasions: January 2017
Starclub helping sports, recreation groups
Thirteen reasons councils keep secrets
Stakes are high when heritage is in play
