news, local-news, Murray Bridge, Don Bradman, cricket bat, HSV helmet, Jim Beam, guitar, stolen, memorabilia

A cricket bat autographed by Don Bradman is among several items of memorabilia stolen from a Murray Bridge property a fortnight ago. Someone forced the door of a shed on Rural Avenue on the night of March 24, or early the following morning, and took the Kookaburra bat, a Jim Beam-branded electric guitar, a blue electric guitar and an HSV 20th-anniversary racing helmet. Anyone with information about the theft should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/ca2f833b-b806-42b8-b081-bbe745f176ac.jpg/r0_20_1308_759_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg