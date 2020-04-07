  1. Home
Don Bradman cricket bat, guitars, helmet stolen from shed in Murray Bridge

Photo: SA Police.
A cricket bat autographed by Don Bradman is among several items of memorabilia stolen from a Murray Bridge property a fortnight ago.

Someone forced the door of a shed on Rural Avenue on the night of March 24, or early the following morning, and took the Kookaburra bat, a Jim Beam-branded electric guitar, a blue electric guitar and an HSV 20th-anniversary racing helmet.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.