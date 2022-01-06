The death of Angela Berecz in 2020, initially thought to be due to natural causes, has now been declared a Major Crime.
Angela Berecz, 53, died on Thursday, October 22 2020 on her houseboat on the Murray River at Blanchetown.
Angela suffered from serious health issues and was mostly confined to her houseboat.
When her partner woke at 5.45am on October 22, 2020, they found Angela unresponsive in her recliner chair on their houseboat at Blanchetown.
Police and paramedics responded and a coronial investigation commenced.
In the following days, a pathology review was undertaken which identified the death as natural and associated with Angela's serious illnesses.
Her death was initially treated as not suspicious.
Fresh information recently received by police cast Angela's death into a new light.
Major Crime Detectives now have reason to believe that Angela was murdered and have established a new, suspicious, cause of death.
Detective Superintendent Des Bray, Officer in Charge, Major Crime Investigation Branch said "this new development has come as a shock for Angela's family, but they are assisting Major Crime with the investigation."
"Angela had serious health concerns; she had a full-time carer and was supported by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS)," Superintendent Bray said.
"She was a vulnerable member of our society and detectives are doing everything they can to ensure that anyone responsible for Angela's untimely death is brought to justice.
"Angela and her partner had lived on a houseboat moored on the Murray River at The Parade, Blanchetown for about six years.
"Detectives are appealing for anyone who had contact with Angela Berecz in the weeks leading up to her death in October 2020 to come forward."
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.
