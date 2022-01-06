The Murray Valley Standard

The death of Angela Berecz in 2020 has now been declared a Major Crime

Updated November 29 2022 - 2:23pm, first published January 6 2022 - 2:05pm
The death of Angela Berecz in 2020 has now been declared a Major Crime. Photo: Supplied.

The death of Angela Berecz in 2020, initially thought to be due to natural causes, has now been declared a Major Crime.

