Have you ever thought about moving to Murray Bridge to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life? There has never been a better time with Oceanic Property Group's new five-stage development The Hindmarsh Estate now underway. The estate is spread over 9 hectares of land producing 118 lots with ample open space and green reserves marked for community activities. Civil work is in full swing and stages one and two are scheduled to settle by June. Ten per cent of currently available lots sold in the first week, and it's easy to see why. Murray Bridge is a beautiful place to live with a small population of under 20,000 while still being a gateway from South Australia to Victoria. One of Ocean Property Group's principal directors, Col Viv Chauhan said, "as Murray Bridge is growing, we've got so much to offer as a township: the schools, the health, the shopping." "With the housing and rental property shortage in Murray Bridge, we are hoping The Hindmarsh Estate development will help ease these shortages and even provide local jobs." The estate has easy access to the freeway entrance/exit and all local amenities including a wide range of retail outlets, medical facilities, primary and secondary schools, lifestyle attractions and sporting clubs. Feel like you are on holiday all year round with a huge variety of stunning places to see and fun activities to do including house boating, cycling, fishing, golfing, off-roading, horse racing, wine tasting and bird watching, just to name a few. Make the most of the majestic river and take a cruise or skipper your own houseboat on the weekends. Indulge your sweet tooth at one of the local bakeries or grab a bite to eat at one of the dine-in or takeaway restaurants. Play a round of golf at The Murray Bridge Golf Club which is recognised as one of the best country courses in the state featuring towering gum trees, irrigated fairways and the occasional kangaroo. Become a regular at Monarto Safari Park. Experience some of the amazing countryside by going for a walk, run or even a mountain bike ride on one of the trails through the local reserves. Take a tour of some of the fascinating historical buildings, including the Round House that tells the story of Murray Bridge from the early development of the town. Once you have made your tree change to The Hindmarsh Estate your family can enjoy all this and more. The Hindmarsh Estate's big 770sqm allotments will appeal to families and their relatively low cost of around $104,500 is encouraging for first home buyers or investors looking to add to their portfolio. "It's a great opportunity for someone to get into an estate," sales agent, John De Michele said. Once stages one and two are complete work will begin on the other stages. For more information call 1300 696 232, email info@thehibdmarshestate.com.au, go to www.opig.com.au or www.thehindmarshestate.com.au. For an information pack call one of the agents on 8532 3833 or you can call them directly on their numbers below: John De Michele on 0417 811 435, Michael Cox on 0414 543 586 or Casey Di Michele on 0417 808 050.

Make the move to Murray Bridge

