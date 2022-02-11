Murray Bridge locomotive on the move for restoration

news, local-news,

THE historic steam locomotive at the wharf area of Sturt Reserve will make way for progress, but don't worry; it'll be back on display after some tender loving care. The locomotive, which weighs over 60 tonnes, will be relocated from its spot on the banks of the river area of Sturt Reserve about 100 metres to a new site adjacent the Old Shell Depot - home of the Murray Bridge Riverboat, Rail and Steam Group - where it will be restored and ultimately moved to a location adjacent to the goods platform. The move will involve the use of a crane and movable rail track modules. The locomotive has plenty of history; the 109-year-old 'Rx 160' steam machine was built by the South Australian Railways (SAR). Rural City of Murray Bridge senior project manager Tony Jordan said the locomotive was being moved to make way for works on the wharf site at Sturt Reserve in the next few weeks, including a shelter and adjoining landscaping as part of the multi-million dollar redevelopment at Sturt Reserve. Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Brenton Lewis said the redevelopment of the riverfront at Murray Bridge would see Sturt Reserve transform to become a centre of activity and a powerful source for community pride. "The works proposed at the History and Tourism precinct will set the scene for the significant transformation of Murray Bridge and establish it as a destination of choice to live, work, invest, do business, study and holiday" he said. Construction of a limestone base pad at the new location will be undertaken in the first week of February. The Rural City of Murray Bridge stated ongoing traffic and access within the Mobilong Wharf area would be restricted while the landside works were being undertaken until June. The Rx-Class locomotive were assigned to both passenger and freight duties until the arrival of larger locomotives in the 1920s, after which they settled into branch line, suburban and shunting roles. In that capacity they lasted until the end of regular SAR steam operations. The Rx 160 was among the final members of the class remaining on the SAR books when decommissioned on August 21, 1969.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/169ef228-87bf-4019-8f40-f079af87a265_rotated_270.jpg/r0_917_3024_2626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg