THIS year will mark the return of the Murraylands Fair after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Managed by AOK Events, the event will be held at a new spot at Sturt Reserve over a long weekend in the school holidays. The date is slated for Sunday, April 24, 2022 and the fair will go from 10am until 3pm. Stall holders are invited to attend with sites starting from just $50. With a primary focus on hand-made, homemade and unique goods and services - while supporting a range of local community groups and organisations - the Murraylands Fair was established in 2015 and has expanded each year. The show has a strong reputation, having been nominated five years in a row for Community Event of the Year. Organisers advise site applications close March 2, but warn places are limited. - Details: Visit the Murraylands Fair Facebook page for more information.

Murraylands Fair set for big return in 2022