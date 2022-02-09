Man faces court over child sexual offences

news, local-news, sexual offences, Murray bridge, indecent assault, SAPOL

A man will face court on Wednesday, February 9 after being arrested and charged with child sexual offences. Following an ongoing investigation, on Tuesday, February 8 2022, Detectives from Northern District CIB arrested a 35-year-old man from the northern suburbs and charged him with two counts of indecent assault of a child and procure child for sexual activity. Police will allege that an incident occurred during a photoshoot at Parafield Gardens in 2020, with two others occurring during photoshoots at Murray Bridge and Northfield in 2022. The man has been refused bail and will appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/b232e7b5-c1f5-43a4-8c91-2a8d81e37c47.jpg/r1_0_452_255_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg