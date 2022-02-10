news, local-news, Murray Bridge Study Hub, Vanessa Leigh, adelaide university, flinders university, SATAC, Studying, Murray Bridge

It's a learning hub in the Murraylands that helps students navigate their way through courses and allows them to study in comfort without travelling far. The Murray Bridge Study Hub is open for 2022 and the facility is gearing up for another big year. Program Manager, Vanessa Leigh said the Murray Bridge Study Hub has been continually growing in popularity since its inception in 2019. "The hub has been doing really well since its opening," Ms Leigh said. "We've had continuous growth in areas with people interested in studying, along with people wanting to commence study. "We're seeing continual growth which is really promising. We have had COVID disruption, but we've been able to switch the support we offer people to online as everything else seems to have gone. Adapting and overcoming COVID roadblocks, Vanessa explained how the Study Hub has continued to help students whilst the pandemic wreaked havoc with their everyday life and what the facility can offer. "There's been a lot of remote help that's working." Ms Leigh said. "The sites are much more intimate. We don't have the bar and the café isn't in the corner, but what we do provide is personal one-on-one service and support people. "We can actually see a student in half an hour and not tomorrow. We can be really reactive to students' needs. It's also a great opportunity for students within the community to have to travel so far. "They don't need to navigate a big city campus', deal with larger crowds and there's less chance of our hubs shutting down with anything due to COVID." There is no university allegiance. The Study Hub is happy to help any student from any campus with their problems. "We offer support to anyone studying any course, through any university," Ms Leigh said. "We're not a university, but we offer more pastoral, administration and application support. We do know partnering universities' platforms in detail, and we can help students navigate their course. "We are open now and getting ready for when Uni begins. "Students will need to follow COVID procedures and we're welcoming all students who are nearly back to studying to come in and use the facility." The Murray Bridge Study Hub is located at 52-68 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge. Keep up to date and follow the facility on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/MurrayRiverStudyHub For any questions, please call: 8532 7299.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/a4867c6e-7f3f-4823-89a4-b038e2939903.jpg/r0_68_526_365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg