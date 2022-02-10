community, Ruth Mussger, Premier Award, Murray Bridge High School, Steven Marshall, education, South Australian Public Service, Department of Education, Murray Bridge

Coming off a 2021 South Australian Public Education Award, one Murray Bridge principal has started off 2022 with another prestigious award. She was humble in thanking her staff when receiving her Secondary Leader of the Year Award at the Public Education Awards, and now that humility has shown through once more as Murray Bridge High School principal, Ruth Mussger received a Premier's Award for Excellence in Service Delivery. The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Adelaide Town Hall. Ruth was very gracious in receiving the award and thanked the school she holds dear. "This award isn't about me, it's about Murray Bridge High School," Ms Mussger said. "I feel immensely proud that both the Premier and Department of Education have recognised the exciting changes happening at Murray Bridge High School involving the young people of the Murraylands." Premier Steven Marshall said the awards were a very "tangible way of recognising what is going on over the state and in the different sectors." "The Premier Awards give recognition to larger projects, but also helps to inspire others and other sectors," Premier Marshall said. "This year we had a large number of nominations, 68 nominations in eight different categories and 29 finalists. "These awards celebrate the fabulous values of the South Australian Public Service and I think the finalists really do show these fabulous values." Ruth spoke of all the hard work that Murray Bridge High School is putting in together as a team and the feeling it's now being rewarded. "It's wonderful that the Department of Education nominated me and they are seeing the hard work we are all putting in," Ms Mussger said. "This was the icing on the cake. We are seeing the improvements for our young people, but to have it recognised outside of our local community is excellent. "Our plan for 2022 will be to continue developing pathways for our students. Our teachers are working very hard on developing a robust curriculum. "We have also restructured our intervention programs for students of all levels to ensure that all their needs are getting met in terms of learning. "It takes a village to raise a child. "We're finding that a greater collaboration with community services, well-being teams, connections with employers and organisations within the town show our children that there is definitely a place for them when they move out of schooling and into the Murraylands community. "We also want them to know that there will be meaningful employment and social structure that our communities can provide as well." To watch the full Premier's Award ceremony, please follow the link: www.publicsector.sa.gov.au/Employment-Programs/premiers-excellence-awards/2021-awards/2021-premiers-excellence-awards-event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/e4cd1405-7851-470f-a3ee-928549df6ca9.jpg/r366_493_3888_2483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg