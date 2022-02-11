Operation Riversafe ends, but police presence continues

news, local-news, SAPOL, Scott Denny, Operation Riversafe, river murray, Murray Mallee

While Operation Riversafe has come to an end, police will continue to monitor the river to ensure water users continue to do the right thing and not put themselves or others at risk. Over 16 days of Operation Riversafe concluding on February 7 2022, police made contact with more than 600 river users, putting a focus on key locations along the River Murray which are known popular destinations during the summer holidays. As part of the Operation, Police conducted 224 vessel checks, 205 alcohol tests and 127 drug tests. Officer in Charge, Murray Mallee Local Service Area Superintendent, Scott Denny said that river users can still expect to see a strong police presence on the river and is urging people not to become complacent as the warmer weather continues. "The conclusion of this formal operation, does not mean the conclusion of police presence on the River Murray. Members of SAPOL will continue to monitor the river for behaviours that put all users at risk and will take action accordingly," Superintendent Denny said. "I urge all river users to be responsible, look out for yourself and for others and to report any suspicious behaviour to SAPOL by calling 131 444." Three tests, all from visitors to the Renmark area, returned a positive result for cannabis. 12 expiations were issued for safety equipment breaches, mainly life jacket use and fire extinguishers. 28 cautions were issued which were mainly for minor safety breaches and minor behavioural breaches. SAPOL were particularly happy with the behaviour on the river and the compliance river users showed with the Harbors and Navigation Act, especially in relation to the rules regarding use of lifejackets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/18223ab4-da07-4369-afec-017489aca5de.jpg/r1_0_597_337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg