South Australian charities which aim to help young people succeed or give people the tools to be self sufficient have the chance to apply for a $100,000 grant to continue their work. This year Impact100 SA, which is made up of more than 250 donors who each contribute $1000 a year, is targeting charities which deal with people who have fallen on tough times, especially with the impacts of COVID-19 and bushfires. Impact100 SA chair Kathryn House said the group had granted more than $1.56 million in funding to South Australian projects since 2015. "We know our $100,000 grant will not only make a big impact to a small organisation, but we also know our support can help to lift the profile of lesser-known charities and not-forprofit groups who are working hard to lessen disadvantage in society," she said. Previous grant recipients include Operation Flinders, Kickstart 4 Kids, Habitat for Humanity and Cottages 4 Country Care. Expressions of interest open Monday, February 14; for more information visit impact100sa.org.au.

