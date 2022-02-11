news, local-news, desert rose, Tony Pasin, Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support services, Lameroo, Pinnaroo, Karoonda

A mobile service that helps Murraylands community members with their essential government services including Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services will travel the area soon. The Mobile Service Centre Desert Rose is continuing its travel through Barker to provide support to nearby communities in the Murraylands and Riverland regions. Desert Rose is one of three trucks in the Mobile Service Centre fleet operated by Services Australia. Member for Barker, Tony Pasin said Mobile Service Centres ensure all Australians get the support they need, no matter where they live, particularly following a natural disaster. "It's important that communities in rural and remote areas can access essential government services easily, so they can get on with their lives," Mr Pasin said. "Staff on board Desert Rose provide friendly face-to-face services, information and support tailored to customers in these rural and regional communities. "They're able to help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations and a number of other essential government services." Mobile Service Centre locations: Lameroo Pinnaroo Loxton Karoonda Mannum Mr Pasin said the versatility of the Mobile Service Centres means they can quickly move to different regions and are often one of the first points of contacts for people following an emergency. "The trucks have been involved in 28 emergency responses where crews have spent over 400 days in around 300 different communities," Mr Pasin said "Mobile Service Centre staff have assisted over 20,000 people affected by natural disasters." All of the services provided on Desert Rose are offered with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place. More detailed information about the Mobile Service Centres' upcoming stopping locations will be made available on the Services Australia website at: servicesaustralia.gov.au/mobileoffice.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/f281f5cf-2e0d-487b-b785-7667ddec8c1c.jpg/r74_144_1017_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg