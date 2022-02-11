The Mannum Fun Run is sprinting into 2022

news, local-news, Mannum fun run, Dave Burgess, mannum, fitness, fun run, activities, Lions Club

Murraylands community, it's time to pull on your sneakers and get ready to have some fun. In its 11th year, the Mannum Fun Run and Walk will return for 2022 and registrations are open now. The popular annual event will return with a change of location this year to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. Mid Murray Council Mayor Dave Burgess said the event is a great way for people to come together and enjoy an active morning in the beautiful surrounds of Mannum. "A healthy community is a happy community," Mayor Burgess said. "Events like these create a safe and fun space for everyone to prioritise their health, whatever their level of ability. "Whether you're coming to challenge yourself physically with a long run in our picturesque town, or you want to get a group of friends or family together for a relaxing stroll the day has a category to suit anyone. "It's also a great way to get out, connect with others and bring our community closer together. "In past years many participants have listed the post-run breakfast as a highlight, because they can all feel a sense of achievement that they've completed something together." The free event will feature seven categories: 3km walk, 3km run, 3km gopher, 5km walk, 5km run, 10km run, and novelty competitions. This will ensure there's something for people of all ages and abilities. Younger competitors have their own challenge in the Under 10s Kids' Dash and Under 10s Kids' Vortex competitions, while all other participants can show off their abilities in the footy-kicking competition. After the main event, the Mannum Lions Club will be preparing a free healthy breakfast for participants. It's promised to be a tasty and nutritious start to the day, while connecting with others in the community. The Mannum Fun Run will be held at Mannum Football Oval on Sunday, February 27. Registrations open at 7.30am, followed by a group warm-up at 8:20am and an 8.30am race start. While the day is free, gold coin donations are appreciated to support the event. Appropriate COVID-19 measures will be in place at the event. Please do not attend if you are unwell or are required to isolate. Register online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MFRW2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/8f4275cf-037f-4923-929d-7ccc99ad5c7d.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg