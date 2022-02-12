news, local-news,

Drag racers and fans are rejoicing at the news that a $30 million dedicated raceway will be built at The Bend Motorsport Park, near Tailem Bend. The project has been unveiled by service station chain On The Run with some funding backing from the state government. Under the plans, the park has been cemented as the home of motorsport in South Australia with the government on Saturday outlining two major projects for the site to attract new events, boost the economy and create jobs. The first project is the new dragway which will enable The Bend to host A-grade full length (quarter-mile) events once built - helping to bring events to SA. This is expected to attract more than 120,000 fans yearly, create more than 200 jobs and generate more than $13 million economic activity yearly. The dragway has $2 million from the government's Regional Growth Fund. The government also said it would invest in The Bend's Big4 Holiday Park, spending $500,000 towards a $1.6 million upgrade of the park. Premier Steven Marshall praised the park. "We want to make The Bend the unequivocal home of motorsport in South Australia," he said. "By investing $2.5 million to support the dragway and a major redevelopment of the accommodation, we will see a huge influx of events, people and, in turn, the creation of hundreds of jobs." The park's managing director Sam Shahin, of the On The Run service station chain, welcomed the support. "Infrastructure support is a key element to increasing visitation to the region. The Coorong, Murray River and Lakes region has so much to offer in terms of unique visitor opportunities. The Bend is committed to the region, and to growing the broader visitor economy to South Australia," he said. "The investment in The Bend Holiday Park enables us to expand our visitor experiences and to attract even more people to the region. We have enjoyed hosting visitors from all over the world, from interstate holiday makers, to locals looking to explore SA, and large school groups camping on site using the destination as a base for regional visits." South Australian Tourism Commission chief executive Rodney Harrex said it was great news for Murray River, Lakes and Coorong tourism operators. "This is one of the largest recent investments in the region, alongside the new Bridgeport Hotel in Murray Bridge," he said. "We have seen accommodation occupancy in regional South Australia reach an all-time record-high for the March 2021 quarter so there is strong visitor demand for this. "Everything that is helping to grow the offerings and experiences for visitors to The Bend, increase accommodation options in our regions, and give visitors more reasons to linger longer is good news for SA." Information on the dragway: Information on the Big4 Holiday Park upgrade:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/2a1c0d35-f23e-42ae-ba7a-3f74fa1c3c43.jpg/r195_134_806_479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg