Jervois score a convincing 73 to 45 win over Mannum on Friday night, winning on all rinks to set up a final round showdown with Karoonda for a finals berth. Zarantonello, Brandle, Fromm and Solley had a tight first half against Wakefield, Fowler, Howe and Mundie, but dominated through the middle stages to score a comfortable 24 to 12 win. 15 shots to one from the 9th to the 15th ends killed off any chance for the visitors who had very little luck go their way. Tim Hicks, Kempe, Vanderzon and Schenke were comfortable nine shot winners over Jones, Leathers, McDiarmid and VanTijn. Jones won three of the first four ends, but Hicks put on a superb display of draw bowling to put the home side in control. A five on the fifth end gave them the lead which quickly extended to 10 shots. Jones managed to halve the deficit, but once again it was Hicks who steadied to ensure the win. Herbert, Shawn Hicks, Scannell and Wynne had to overcome a mid match slump before overwhelming McDonnell, Wegener, Bishop and Dicker. Leading 10 to one after seven ends Herb was well in control, but by the 12th end was facing a two shot deficit with McDonnell picking up three four's and a two in quick succession. However, the comeback was quickly snuffed out, with Herbert going on to win by seven, 25 to 18. RSL have all but locked in a finals berth with an impressive performance against top side Murray Bridge, collecting all 12 points in their home win. Noel Kneebone, Wilkin, Bolt and Daniel were eight shot winners over Attrill, Shilton, Gill and Penta, 21 to 13. Kneebone trailed by three shots at the break, but only dropped two ends after the break, and won the first seven ends after the resumption for a solid win. Sipos, Little, Walker and Newell opened with a four against Traeger, Smart, Les and Tony Trewren, but needed a big finish to get over the line in their 25 to 19 win. Trailling by five shots with five ends remaining, Sipos reeled off three 3s and two singles to win by six shots. Bristow, Karen Kneebone ,Mammone and Kuchel were off to a dream start when they picked up a six on the first end against McIntosh, Leckie, DiSanto and Ferris, but also needed a big finish to get the points. Trailling eight nil after three ends, McIntosh strung together three twos and a three to grab the lead. When McIntosh picked up a five on the 18th end to take a four shot lead they looked likely winners, but Bristow finished off with three two's for a great win.

