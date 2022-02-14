Legend bids farewell

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

urray Bridge has bade farewell to popular doctor Bob Thompson. Dr Thomo retired on Friday after serving the community for 50 years and we had a chat to him about his time as a GP working in the town he loves. In other big news from the weekend, drag racers and fans are rejoicing that a $30 million dedicated raceway will be built at The Bend Motorsport Park, in Tailem Bend. The project has been unveiled by service station chain On The Run with some funding backing from the state government. We also reported that the historic steam locomotive at the wharf area of Sturt Reserve is set to move and and will be back on display after some tender loving care. We've been happy to report on the return of some big events. The Murraylands Fair will return this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19 and the Mannum Fun Run is coming up with a change of location this year to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. And with the Murray Bridge Fringe coming up, there is plenty to see and do in the region. Stay tuned to www.murrayvalleystandard.com.au for all the news from around the Murraylands and Mallee.

