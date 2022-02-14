Careship Coorong raising money to fixed storm-damaged yurt

news, local-news,

A COORONG organisation which supports people who are in need is fundraising to repair their storm-damaged facilities. Careship Coorong is aiming to fundraise $500 through the People's Choice Community Lottery for the restoration of a yurt that is used for gathering and socialising. Careship Coorong is a social care farm for people living with dementia, disability and carers - giving them opportunities to gather to tend to the garden, vegetable patches and the free-range snail farm. Careship Coorong coordinator Claudia Ait-Touati the group currently had a yurt that was used for gathering during days that are too hot or cold for some of our visitors, as well as sharing a meal in a social situation. "Because of the storms, our yurt has been badly damaged and needs urgent attention," she said. "It's an absolutely essential part of the care farm. We're a volunteer run community that rely on fundraising, any money raised through the Community Lottery would be greatly received." "Our farm offers a sense of purpose and therapy for all that visit. "Being able to have the responsibility of looking after these snails, and looking after the garden too, can become an incredibly important outlet. "We continue to see improvements in their confidence and wellbeing, being able to take pride in the work they're doing here. "With the pandemic changing the way we work, and stopping us from being able to run the intergenerational program, we want to make sure we can still offer our visitors the best care possible." -Details: Careship Coorong are aiming to raise $500 and reach their target before fundraising finishes on February 24, 2022. See their fundraising page here, learn more about the Community Lottery here.

