Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Calling all bookworms Friends of the Library Book Sale Friday, February 18, Murray Bridge Library, South Tce, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain! Title fight Murray Bridge Speedway Saturday, February 19, Eastside Murray Bridge: SA Title V6 Sprints also wingless sprints, formula 500s, AMCAs, Speedcars and more; information - www.murraybridgespeedway.com/ Boating bliss Summer Moonlight Run Friday Feb 19 - Sat, Feb 20, starting at Mannum Marine, 1196 Purnong Rd, boaters will travel on both days with a night run as well. For more information - www.facebook.com/events/267631415407955 Market delights Handmade Market Saturday, February 19, 10am-2pm, Palmer Hotel, 4 Main Rd, Locally made arts, crafts and goodies, every third Saturday, weather permitting. Stall holder enquiries - 8569 4054. Full of fun Fringe on Sixth - Street Theatre Saturday, February 26, Sixth Street, Murray Bridge, from 5.30pm. Free event featuring a mix of Adelaide Fringe and local Murraylands performers. Sixth Street will be closed for a street party style event with performances through the evening. Fringe delights Murray Bridge Fringe From February 25 to March 6, there will be a range of performances and experiences to enjoy, some of them free. Events for children, families and adults across a number of venues. For more information and tickets - https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/murray-bridge-fringe It's showtime Mannum Show Saturday, March 5, Mannum Showgrounds, 11am-6pm. Exhibitions, parade, pageant, displays, entertainment, food and drink, and much more. For information https://www.facebook.com/Mannum-Show-168490566512153/ Magic Millions Murray Bridge Racing Club Saturday, March 5, 11.30am-5pm, Gifford Hill, Murray Bridge, full Magic Millions race card, food and drink facilities, betting and more. More information - https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/ No Boundaries Photographers Exhibition February 2022 - March 31, 2022, Arnold Gallery, Mannum Dock Museum, 6 Randell St, Mannum, free entry. Local photographic talent on display Louise Bond, Kirsty-Ann Cameron, Christine Denman, Trish Kahl. Open daily Mon-Fri 9am-5pm and Sat/Sun 9.30am-3pm. Great family fun Sunday, April 24, Sturt Reserve, 10am-3pm. Handmade goods, arts and crafts, food stalls and so much more. For information, book a stall - www.facebook.com/murraylandsfair EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard. ***

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/d0a948d7-04b4-4bf1-b0b2-6b1c013aeb12.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on in the Murraylands