  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Local News
From February 25 to March 6, Murray Bridge will be buzzing with Fringe festivities.
From February 25 to March 6, Murray Bridge will be buzzing with Fringe festivities.

Calling all bookworms

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Friday, February 18, Murray Bridge Library, South Tce, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain!

Title fight

Murray Bridge Speedway

Saturday, February 19, Eastside Murray Bridge: SA Title V6 Sprints also wingless sprints, formula 500s, AMCAs, Speedcars and more; information - www.murraybridgespeedway.com/

Boating bliss

Summer Moonlight Run

Friday Feb 19 - Sat, Feb 20, starting at Mannum Marine, 1196 Purnong Rd, boaters will travel on both days with a night run as well. For more information - www.facebook.com/events/267631415407955

Market delights

Handmade Market

Saturday, February 19, 10am-2pm, Palmer Hotel, 4 Main Rd, Locally made arts, crafts and goodies, every third Saturday, weather permitting. Stall holder enquiries - 8569 4054.

Everyone loves a handmade market day.

Everyone loves a handmade market day.

Full of fun

Fringe on Sixth - Street Theatre

Saturday, February 26, Sixth Street, Murray Bridge, from 5.30pm. Free event featuring a mix of Adelaide Fringe and local Murraylands performers. Sixth Street will be closed for a street party style event with performances through the evening.

Fringe delights

Murray Bridge Fringe

From February 25 to March 6, there will be a range of performances and experiences to enjoy, some of them free. Events for children, families and adults across a number of venues. For more information and tickets - https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/murray-bridge-fringe

It's showtime

Mannum Show

Saturday, March 5, Mannum Showgrounds, 11am-6pm. Exhibitions, parade, pageant, displays, entertainment, food and drink, and much more. For information https://www.facebook.com/Mannum-Show-168490566512153/

Get ready to enjoy a day at the Mannum Show

Get ready to enjoy a day at the Mannum Show

Magic Millions

Murray Bridge Racing Club

Saturday, March 5, 11.30am-5pm, Gifford Hill, Murray Bridge, full Magic Millions race card, food and drink facilities, betting and more. More information - https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/

No Boundaries

Photographers Exhibition

February 2022 - March 31, 2022, Arnold Gallery, Mannum Dock Museum, 6 Randell St, Mannum, free entry. Local photographic talent on display Louise Bond, Kirsty-Ann Cameron, Christine Denman, Trish Kahl. Open daily Mon-Fri 9am-5pm and Sat/Sun 9.30am-3pm.

Great family fun

Sunday, April 24, Sturt Reserve, 10am-3pm. Handmade goods, arts and crafts, food stalls and so much more. For information, book a stall - www.facebook.com/murraylandsfair

EVENT LISTING

WHAT'S ON

Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.

***

Subscribe to the FREE Murray Valley Standard newsletter which will be delivered to your inbox every Monday, at 12.30pm.