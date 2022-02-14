news, local-news,

VOTERS in the Coorong District Council area and the Mallee are being reminded they will - for the first time - be voting in MacKillop, and not Hammond at next month's State Election. The electorate of Hammond has transformed from a Murraylands and Mallee district to a Rural City of Murray Bridge and Mount Barker township seat while MacKillop has expanded to include the towns of Tailem Bend, Meningie, Tintinara, Lameroo and Pinnaroo. The current Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick - whose Coomandook home will no longer be in Hammond - will again contest for election in the seat of Hammond and he thanked the Mallee community when the new boundaries were set in November, 2020. "I wish to thank the Mallee community for all their support, I'll never be far away," he told The Standard. Current Member for Mackillop Nick McBride said he was excited about the changes. "I am keen to get around to the communities in the Mallee, including Geranium, Peake, Parrikie and Sherlock and the larger towns of Pinnaroo, Lameroo and Tailem Bend," he said. Australian Community Media caught up with the candidates who have, so far, nominated to run in the seat of MacKillop for the state election, so you can make the most informed decision at the polling booths on March 19, 2022. Jonathan decided to run for the seat of MacKillop because he believes he can make a difference. "South Australia in general, and the seat of MacKillop in particular, needs dedicated regional representation from a party that is solely focused on the regions in the state parliament and that is something the Nationals can deliver," he said. "Decentralisation of services to the regions is key. We need to grow the regions, but we also need to ensure that when inviting people out to the regions that the services and facilities across the South East are capable of taking the extra load. "There are a number of issues that are brought up time and time again - the disconnect between Adelaide-based decision making and the reality on the ground, particularly for our cross-border community. "The increased lack of housing both in supply and affordability across the South East - we need to ensure that the government makes decisions that encourage private investment into housing. "The security of regional health resources - we need long-term solutions to regional health. Talking about it at every election is evidence that the problems are not being fixed. The Nationals Health Plan will go towards fixing the underlying structural issues in regional health. "I am a first-generation farmer in Tintinara/Colebatch, married to Shelby with three and five-year-old girls, I love the region, being part of the community and raising our family here. "Seeing improvement to our land and businesses and being active in community initiatives is what motivates me - leaving a legacy of growth and improvement for our children and making this district a place that they enjoy growing up in and a place that they will want to raise their children in." "I am extremely passionate about the South East region, as a farmer and a heavily-involved local, I want to see my community and the communities within Mackillop thrive towards a stronger and more sustainable future." Mark, who has nominated as a candidate, is a long-term member of SA Labor Party and a resident of Millicent. "Choosing to place myself forward is motivated by my belief that a Malinauskas Labor Government for the future will ensure the communities of MacKillop are vibrant and sustainable places to work, nourished by healthy environments, with access to quality schooling, medical and hospital services and sustained by strong economies," he said. "I am a passionate follower of the Norwood and Adelaide football clubs. "My most recent passion is spending time with an addition to our family, our puppy, Reggie." "If elected, I will work to maximise the opportunity for economic development and job creation in MacKillop. "I will work to ensure freight and transport routes are fit for purpose and well maintained. "I will work to ensure the landscapes, sea and water resources of MacKillop are sustainably managed. "This is essential to ensure ongoing productivity and wealth generation in the communities of MacKillop. "I welcome the $52.7 million investment a Malinauskas Labor Government will make in Limestone Coast Health. "An upgrade to the Naracoorte Hospital, a seven-year funding agreement with the Keith Hospital, more ambulances and paramedics and greater mental health and drug rehabilitation support are substantial investments in our health for the future." "I was born in Broken Hill, completed primary school there and then attended boarding school in Adelaide. I went on to study law at the University of Adelaide. "I have worked as a lawyer and mediator. I am married to Millicent-born Lisa. Our son Oliver works as a lawyer in Broken Hill." Nick, the current member for MacKillop has enjoyed representing the region since he was elected in 2018. "We have made some significant progress with investment, however I see that my work in this role has just begun," he said. "I love the interaction I have with my community. I have an inquisitive mind and care about what is happening in the region. I want to see MacKillop continue to grow across all areas. "I am a great believer in the Liberal Party values, and I have always been an active member. I believe that you need to be active and participate at a local branch level to get results. "I love umpiring local football. In winter, I spend my Saturdays travelling to games across the electorate. It helps keep me fit and is a real passion of mine. "I also enjoy snorkelling and fishing. The reefs and rock faces at Robe and Beachport are perfect for diving for abalone. "If re-elected, I will continue to advocate for more maintenance on our country roads. Mobile connectivity is another priority and I will continue to advocate for towers at priority locations. "Health is another huge priority and I will continue to advocate for better health, palliative care and mental health support. "Also, the state government has spent millions in our region in upgrades on ageing school infrastructure and I am looking forward to that continuing." "I understand the issues facing the region, I am heavily involved in the community and I am a passionate advocate for business and industry. "I believe a strong economy drives benefits for the whole community. "I am not afraid of challenging others and am determined to work to ensure the people and businesses of the electorate are heard at the state level."

