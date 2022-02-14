news, local-news, Steven Marshall, Monarto Safar Park, Elaine Bensted, Zoos SA, Aaron Mossop, Terry Boxall

It's a $4.5 million dollar project that is sure to bring more tourism numbers to the Murraylands area. Premier Steven Marshall on Saturday, February 12 visited Monarto Safari Park for the new Visitor Centre opening soon. The $4.5 million Visitor Centre is due to open in March and has already created 136 jobs through construction, with another 89 ongoing positions created for the region when the centre is up and running. Premier Steven Marshall toured the soon to be completed Visitor Centre with Elaine Bensted, CE of Zoos SA, to check out the progress so far. "There is no doubt about it, this new Visitor Centre is going to be a game-changer for our tourism offerings here in South Australia and most importantly, for the Murray Bridge area," Premier Marshall said. "With international borders opening soon, the timing of this Visitor Centre is perfect. In fact the new site will have the capacity to allow an additional 55,000 people to experience Monarto Safari Park every single year. "That means more investment for the local region, our state and more jobs as a result." The Visitor Centre is the first of three major milestones for Monarto Safari Park with phases two and three seeing the completion of a $40 million hotel late this year and a safari experience for guests in the Wild Africa precinct. Elaine Bensted, CE of Zoos SA, said she was excited for the Centre to open and attract new, and familiar visitors. "When it opens in late March, the Visitor Centre will provide a fantastic welcome to our members and visitors and has the capacity to allow an additional 55,000 people per year as well as expanding educational offerings for school-aged and tertiary students within South Australia to visit Monarto Safari Park" Ms Bensted said. "Additionally, the development of the Visitor Centre, the onsite accommodation by private investor Gerry Ryan and the Wild Africa safari experience will bring more visitors to the Murraylands region, making it an extremely valuable and job creating project. "The architecturally designed building, by local architectural firms Intro and studio-gram, includes an indoor and outdoor café, nature play spaces, retail and plenty of parking as well as a fantastic view across Monarto's plains. "The centre is the launch pad for a day exploring our site, connecting with nature, learning about endangered animals, future proofing our planet and ensuring species' survival. "We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received." The Rural City of Murray Bridge also contributed to the project through the construction of a new slip lane entry from Monarto Road. Aaron Mossop from Mossop Construction + Interiors said, "The Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre is a world class destination in South Australia, one that connects people with wildlife, and a facility that is instrumental to the research and conservation of our world's species." "Our team have been passionate about these important objectives since inception and now that the project is nearing completion, we are looking forward to seeing the community enjoying the fantastic new facilities and interacting with wildlife," Mr Mossop said. Intro Director, Terry Boxall, believes that the design, in collaboration with Studio Gram, represents the connection of people to the environment through education and history. "The design reflects an understanding that conservation starts with a humanity that has an appreciation of nature. It was important to us to create a memorable transitional experience from Australia to Africa where each visitor leaves with greater knowledge, and as an ambassador of Monarto Safari Park." The Visitor Centre project received $11.25 million of funding from the Australian Government and $4.55 million from the State Government towards a total $16.8 million cost of building the new entry and Visitor Centre.

