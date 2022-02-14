news, local-news, Sturt Reserve, David Basham, Adrian Pederick, Regional Development Australia, leadership, funding

On the banks of Sturt Reserve in Murray Bridge, $2 million in grant funding for a new leadership program was announced. The funding will go toward more than 400 future leaders in regional South Australia. The $2 million in grants to the state's Regional Development Australia (RDA) associations will help find and develop leaders in regional communities, based on each area's opportunities and needs. The funding will aim to strengthen the voice of regional South Australians in setting the policies and delivering the services important to them. Regional Development Australia Chief Executive Officer Ben Fee said there are a few leadership programs out there, but this funding is a great initiative. Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said he had done and been in leadership programs for a long time and he feels obliged to give back. "It is crucial to support strong leaders in South Australia's regions now and into the future," Minister Basham said. "Today our regions contribute around $29 billion per year to our state's economy with just under 150,000 people employed in regional South Australia. "We want to build on this and ensure regional communities continue to grow and prosper now and into the future. "For that, our communities need a pipeline of future leaders, as well as a skilled workforce which is why we are providing the state's seven RDA associations with $2 million from the Regional Growth." Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick said the initiative to team with state government and the RDA is a great outcome for the region and its businesses. "We can customise job creation, with leadership creation right across the regions," Mr Pederick said. "It's a fantastic announcement for businesses right across South Australia. It'll be a great boom for Hammond and a great boom for all our regional employers. "Staff shortages, some of that will be alleviated due to training local leaders in the regions. "Whether it's Thomas Foods, Bowhill Engineering or Spry's with their concrete and earth moving. The list goes on and on. "We need these leaders running our tourism businesses as they run on into the future." The RDAs will deliver leadership training programs over two years, with over 400 people in total across the state expected to benefit from this experience. "The development of regional leadership and skills was highlighted in the Regional Development Strategy as a key to improving opportunities for those who live and work in the country," Minister Basham said. "Leadership is essential in creating successful businesses, community organisations and devising and delivering on local plans for growth. "The Regional Leadership Development Program will identify, engage with, and develop the next generation of leaders in our regions, through training and mentoring opportunities." Each regional RDA will receive funding to deliver programs suited to the leadership development requirements of their region. "A one-size-fits-all approach won't work in our geographically and economically diverse regions," Minister Basham said. "The RDAs will work with local organisations to establish their region's current and future leadership needs, understand if there are community cohorts not represented in leadership roles, and then deliver formal training and development opportunities to enhance leadership capacity in their communities. "Not only will this create and develop more leaders, it will foster stronger and more cohesive local communities."

