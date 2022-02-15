Mobile phone towers set for Coorong, Southern Mallee

news, local-news,

THE Federal Government has provided funding to help improve phone coverage in the Coorong and Southern Mallee district council areas. Funded by the Federal government's Black Sumer Bushfire Recovery Grants, the Coorong council area received $1,471,550 for mobile towers at Colebatch and Narrung while the Southern Mallee District Council received $394,648 for the installation of a 4GX Mobile Base Station at Geranium. Member for Barker TonyPasin said the lack of mobile reception across many areas in Barker is the number one issue raised by constituents with him. "This project will deliver two Telstra mobile phone towers at Narrung and Colebatch SA in areas where mobile phone coverage is unavailable." Mr Pasin said. "Mobile phone coverage is no longer considered a luxury ... it's a necessary tool for doing business, growing our economy and agricultural industries. "Not only does improved mobile service help our regional businesses but it's a critical safety tool too," Mr Pasin said he had been fighting for improved mobile coverage for communities in Barker since elected in 2013. "There are currently almost 400 mobile blackspots in Barker," he said. I will continue to chip away one tower at a time until we can address mobile reception for every community. "This project will provide significantly greater coverage to the town of Geranium and surrounding areas. The funding will also enable the Southern Mallee District Council to purchase Telstra Go Repeaters which are an invaluable asset in a disaster situation providing further connectivity, which is crucial as part of a bush fire plan." "These upgrades will provide vital mobile connectivity to improve day-to-day life for local communities and businesses and improve the health and safety of locals and visitors during emergencies." Mr Pasin said. "These significant investments means that people living and working in Colebatch, Narrung and Geranium will now have better mobile coverage." Mr Pasin said.

