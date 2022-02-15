Meddle shoots lights out

news, local-news, golf, Andrew Meddle, murray bridge golf club

Classy "A" grader Andrew Meddle dominated last Saturday's Burke Urban Stableford competition thrashing the field and in the process picking up an unheard of trifecta of wins. His sizzling 42 points not only won him the day but he also claimed the Pro comp for the best back nine and also the Yabby, a secondary nearest the pin competition on a selected hole, this time on the 11th. Teeing off in the first group of the day the tall elegant right hander had a solid 18 points on the front nine before starting birdie, birdie, birdie on the back nine followed by six pars for a 31 off the stick/24 point run in to top off a sensational effort. The only thing he didn't do was score an eagle and win the eagles nest, quite careless really. Whilst Meddle was unavailable for comment afterwards if he had been cornered it would have been along the lines of "I took it one hole at a time and didn't want to get ahead of myself". That really was a day out! With not much else to win it was the grade winners who sought the limelight. Brett Altschwager finally cracked it for a good round in "A" grade returning 39 points after having drifted out to a much more enjoyable nine handicap lately. A sweet timer of the ball he will be in line for a few good rounds before the handicapper catches up with him. An equally sweet striker, Greg Lannan, also amassed 39 points to fill the runners up role and he too is on the way down in handicap. Michael Perrey, putting a few good rounds together lately, won the "B" grade with a crisp 37 points. A busy man to say the least Perrey keeps sharp by regularly playing in the tough Wednesday afternoon "WAGS" 9 hole competition. There must be something to that as Andrew Meddle is also a consistent competitor there. Craig Mathew grabbed the runners up position with a nice 36 point round. Old stager Dean Wright was back in town with 37 points and "C" grade success seeing off new member Brock Freestone on a countback. Luke Williams was next in line for recognition with his 37 points from playing partner Dan "The Man" Hocking who matched Luke's score. Rod Thoman, Mitch Lienert and "SuperSid" Robbins played to their handicaps for 36 points apiece as did last weeks winner Lawerance Crack. Crack was in trouble on the par three 6th having hooked his drive into the hazard on the left but at least out of the water and up near the fence and a tree. With a restricted swing and line to the green and with rival player Damo Moloney offering him a none too subtle "good luck Cracky" things didn't look good. However, striking a crisp nine iron under a branch, around a tree and 60 metres up onto the green was pretty damn good and it got even better when the ball made a beeline for the hole and dropped right into the middle of it for an unlikely birdie and no doubt the shot of the day. As Crack recounted later though the best part was watching Moloney pick his jaw up from off the ground and complain that he would never ever get any luck like that! The final ball winner was 88 year old John Bell who gets a special mention for breaking his age yet again with his 85 off the stick 36 point round. It's just getting easier the older he gets and doesn't he let everyone know about it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/16c1f8a0-b2f1-47ca-b573-c25f698768e2.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg