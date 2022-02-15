Bridge clinic farewells Doctor Thompson after 50 years

news, local-news,

AFTER 50 years of continuous care for the Murray Bridge community, Dr Robert Thompson has called it a day. The Bridge Clinic general practitioner has earned legendary status in Murray Bridge for his commitment to patient wellbeing, famously always being on time and being very popular with his patients and fellow staff members. Dr Thompson arrived at Bridge Clinic 50 years ago and on Friday, February 11, he attended to patients one last time before his retirement, which was celebrated with a morning tea. Bridge Clinic was decorated with photos and balloons to mark the 50 years well served and Dr Thompson said the occasion brought on a host of different emotions. "(There was) sadness but joy, happiness and pleasure in seeing so many smiling patients and staff ... it's a whole mixed bag; sad because I won't doing it any more but glad that I've got here and got to an age that I can make an informed choice of my own free will," he said. COVID-19 prevented a major get-together but as restrictions ease, the clinic will look to hold a larger event with people who have been a part of his journey. Although Dr Thompson will miss a job he truly loves, he said the timing was right. "You reach a time where you think; I'm doing alright now but will I be in six months time," he said "It's been 50 years, which is a round figure." Dr Thompson's father also did 50 years as a general practitioner in Port Augusta, which is a nice touch as he has been able to achieve the same service milestone, but the out-going Murray Bridge GP insists it was never a goal. "One never sets out to make those sorts of goals because if you set out to make a goal like that you will compromise your standards, so that was just an accidental thing," he said. Dr Thompson grew up in Pt Augusta where he attended primary school before going to boarding school at Prince Alfred College. He studied medicine at Adelaide University before training at the Royal Adelaide, the Women and Children's and Queen Victoria hospitals. Dr Thompson then came to Murray Bridge and proudly said in his 50 years in the district, he never had any temptation to go anywhere else. "Once I got here, I thoroughly enjoyed it and there was no temptation to go back and study, or go to a different town or go and do something different," he said. "I have enjoyed both my patients, fellow doctors and staff ... I've got on well with them, I enjoy their company and we have lots of fun and we have some good senses of humour," he said. With over 50 years in medicine, the experienced GP said the advancement in patient care had come along way due to the equipment at a doctor's disposal. "The biggest change (over 50 years) has been technology," he said. He said exploratory surgery was largely a thing of the past thanks to technologies such as CAT scans, MRIs or colonoscopies. "CAT scans and MRIs have totally changed the way we proceed and things like cardiac investigations too ... when I first came out there was not an ECG machine at the hospital, we had to take the machine from here (Bridge Clinic) and it was a great big machine that took two people to carry," he said. "And if you had a heart attack, you either got better or died where as today you have stents, bypass and complicated methods of investigation. "Obviously the treatment of cancer - with radiotherapy, chemotherapy - has seen a great advance." He said the sigma around mental health was another big change. "Mental health has always been an issue but it is more easy to talk about, its out in the open more and there are more treatment options with less side affects and more support organisations available," he said. "But we always need more in that area, especially now coming out of COVID with all the issues lockdowns have brought on." He said the most rewarding part of his job was getting to see members of the community grow and thrive. "To see people who you have helped grow from their experience and become better people is rewarding," he said. "People who have been acutely unwell get better and thrive, seeing families develop that you've helped into the world - I've got people that are 49 years old saying well done, you've delivered me and delivered their children." Dr Thompson said he was proud the big achievements made by the clinic in his 50 years. "The introduction of safer obstetrics in the area, pushing women's health both mental and physical, making it safer to be in the Murray Bridge hospital in the surgical world, arranging a large number of visiting specialists to come - which I think has been a Godsend to the area - those are things you look back on and are proud of," he said. Dr Thompson said the last few years have presented new challenges due to the world wide COVID-19 pandemic. "You never predict something like (the pandemic) ... the prediction was that we were going to have to overcome was with a drug resistant bacteria, and that still is a massive worry," he said. "One has been worried about some form of infection that was drug resistant but now we've got a virus that is untreatable at this stage and is very easy spread. "But its a repeat of history; in 1918-19 flu epidemic that spread around the world because of the end of the war, probably as an example of this in history." He said the pandemic had presented logistical challenges and created hurdles in terms of delivering patient with issues with face-to-face consults. "It makes our lives harder and others lives hard, like truck drivers, so then supplies don't get here so we don't get what we need or want, like every other business," he said. He might be retiring from his working life, but Dr Thompson won't stay idle long. "I'll take a big breath but I'm sure I'll find some things to do around Murray Bridge; people at the men's shed have already invited me over for coffee," he said. "I'll spend more time at Ramblers and we'll spend more time with our grandkids." "And plan for old age ... old age can be a great period of your life but it needs a bit of planning." Dr Thompson extended his appreciation to his colleagues, family and the wider Murray Bridge community for their support over 50 years. "I thank my colleagues, the doctors of Bridge Clinic, all the staff - without them I couldn't exist because I'm not very computer savvy so the staff are very good to me, especially Pam Hissey," he said. "My teachers who set me up for this role and the example my father set. "And thank you to the community of Murray Bridge who supported me."

