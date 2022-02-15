Swanport Wetlands chosen as best possible little corella sanctuary site

news, local-news,

THE Rural City of Murray Bridge is set to attempt to lure corellas away from Sturt Reserve by creating an ideal habitat fort the birds at the Swanport Wetlands. On Monday night, February 14, Murray Bridge councillors decided the Swanport Wetlands would be the ideal spot for what will be called a little corella sanctuary site for the delivery of council's Little Corella Management Program. Large populations of Little Corellas have a history of causing damage at Sturt Reserve, including to the lawn tennis courts located at the reserve. In 2020, the council gave the green light for short-term strategies to disturb the large flock of little corellas from places along the river and the council is engaging in a humane culling program. On Monday, council advised the community the Little Corella Management Program would be occurring at Sturt Reserve between 9:30-11:30am on Tuesday, February 15 with council officers and pest control experts on site in a carefully secured area between the wharf and tennis courts" to ensure public safety during the exercise. Last year, Rural City of Murray Bridge city assets manager Sue Reynolds said while Sturt Reserve and some areas of Wellington provided little corellas a perfect habitat to live, their numbers had risen to an unsustainable level. "The number of little corellas visiting these locations is increasing each year and it's having a significant impact on our residents and environment, causing extensive damage to reserves, trees and infrastructure," she said. Murray Bridge Mayor Brenton Lewis told The Standard the aim of the program was to establish a target site to be protected by "deterrent technology at Sturt Reserve and to establish a sanctuary area to attract little Corellas away from that target site". The Swanport Wetlands was chose from four locations which were identified as potentially suitable Little corella sanctuary sites. Council management recommended the Swanport Wetlands as a good location as it was council and crown land, managed by council, there were no nearby residents, accessible by vehicle, it was unlikely to impact current biodiversity. Mayor Lewis said the council would now engage in community consolation before officially locking in the Swanport Wetlands as the sanctuary site.

