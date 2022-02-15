Pressure builds as finals loom | Lawn Bowls preview

news, local-news, lawn bowls, mannum, karoonda, murray bridge, RSL

Division One After last Saturdays round with one to go the pressure is right one for locations in the major round, as it stays at the moment with one round left to complete the minor round, positions are as tight as a drum. Murray Bridge shows the way one point ahead of Mannum, those two can't be overtaken on 101 and 102 points, but will be in conflict for top position between themselves. Then the real excitement commences, RSL's score is 84, Jervois 81, Karoonda 81, then Tailem Bend on 55 good enough to cause an upset on the way out. Mannum V RSL It's hard to believe that Mannum has lost three straight coming in to this decider, that's not inspiring form, but it does point out that they were trend setters, once holding a major lead that paid dividends that assisted securing the double chance, and perhaps even top spot. The RSL players master minded their last two major victories that has catapulted them into a position for a crack at the major round. Those two wins will shore up their confidence as they travel to Mannum to avoid elimination. Skippers: Mannum Graham Wakefield, Terry McDonnell and Lynton Jones. RSL Mike Bristow, Jason Sipos and Noel Kneebone. RSL the form side but Mannum at home to recover by six shots. Jervois V Karoonda All fixtures for the day are potential block busters and these two are set for an exciting days bowling, the Jervois group was jubilant about the way they went about their bowling commitment and skill last time out. Mixing with some of them after their accomplishment I got the impression they had just won the flag. Any way they know the job is far from over and will be well aware Karoonda hovered around the top of the ladder for a lot of the season. If they are at full strength they are in with more than a big chance. Might even win! Skippers: Jervois - Rodger Zarantonello, Graeme Herbert and Tim Hicks. Karoonda's were down on numbers last start but at full strength the teams will be skippered by Josh Porker, Ian Symonds and Rowan Zadow. No doubt a classic that will see Jervois scramble home with five shots up the sleeves. Tailem Bend V Murray Bridge Over the years there has always been solid top of the pinnacle rivalry between these two old antagonists, that still occurs today but not quite as aggressive, Ian Shepherd (Tailem Bend) and Bruce Attrill still wear the scars of those Golden Days. This Saturday there will be a showcase for two different reasons, the Bridge is desperate for points to cement top position and finish the minor round top dogs. And wouldn't they like to make their old adversaries the stepping stone to get there. Tailem on the other hand will be onlookers come finals time, that will be unusual as they are the reigning premiers, even so there still will be a desire to shackle their opponents in a pleasant game of bowls, that might hinder another shield decorating the club walls. Murray Bridge and not Tailem Bend. Skippers: The Bridge - Bruce Attrill, Ben Traeger and Darren McIntosh - Tailem - Duane Edwards, Travis Schenke and Sam Shepherd. The Bridge is smarting from a torrid loss but could overcome it and win by four shots. Even though Tailem is fresh of a boosting win that could help to spoil the temporary merrymaking. Division Two The hunt for a final fours' berth is on in earnest, with two to go the ratings stand Mannum 121, Bridge White 114, Meningie 99, RSL 93, Bridge Blue 92, Jervois Black 81, Jervois 72, Tailem Bend 60, Karoonda 36. This Saturday will throw a little bit more on proceedings which will be finalised the following Saturday. Bridge White V Jervois Black Whites have a slim chance of snaring top position but it's hard to see that happening, they will be satisfied holding second. Blacks are on a tight rope and will have to do everything right to make a charge. Both are in tip top form so it will be a keen game of bowls at The Bridge. Skippers in charge will be Whites - Mark Callery, Brian Traeger and Trevor Pevic, while for Blacks it will be John McEntee, Kevin Spinks and John Obst. Blacks on a real roll can win by 10 shots. RSL V Bridge Blue RSL is just one point ahead of Blues in the four which makes this a very competitive and interesting. Encounter. RSL had a bye with no points awarded while Blues were most impressive in an all rinks touch up. Blues will have at the wheel Skippers John Pohl, Kay Edson and Ted Baxter, they will be opposed with their rinks Alan Wooldridge, Jeff Henschke and Alan Arbon. Blues to just make it by 1 -10 shots. Tailem Bend V Mannum Mannum is perched high on the ladder compared to Tailem sitting low down, it would have to be a big improvement on Tailem's part to mix it the full distance with the Pennant favourites who have won four straight coming into this clash. On a real good day Tailem could give it a shake but Mannum look the winners. Skippers: Mannum - Jerry Pannell, Stephen Gregory and Ian Windebank. - Tailem Bend - Steve Gordge, Ian Shepherd and Kevin Griffiths. Mannum by 1 - 10. Jervois Red V Karoonda Neither of these two can make the finals, they do however can enjoy two more competitive game of bowls. Team Skippers: Reds - Denis Hicks, Rod Harris and Len Gommers. - Karoonda - Richard Humphrys, Yvonne Burdett and Keith Wood. Reds to win by 1 - 10. Division Three There is still plenty of action left in this division before the major round is settled, at this stage with two rounds to go the Mannum colours Green and Gold have a firm grip on top and second positions. It is all very close after that with the four waiting to be filled. Bridge Blue V Mannum Green Greens are top but Blues are not that far away, and more than capable enough to stay near the top without going any further. Greens will be looking for more points to seal top position, but will have to be at their best to get them. Rob Hughes and Peter McAvaney are the skippers and they will face the teams of Blues unknown. Greens to win by 11 - 20. RSL V Karoonda RSL sits in the middle of the field while Karoonda is low down on the ladder, RSL returns after the bye and will have Ian Kluge and Rob Sexton back in harness ,while Kevin Burdett and Warren Green will skipper for Karoonda. RSL going just a bit the better by six shots. Jervois V Mannum Gold Jervois might find the going tough against second placed Golds but certainly not out of contention with Carl Hameister and Helen Roberts in charge of the teams. They will face Pamela Eichler and Phil Mobbs who are going very well to sneak in with six to spare. Tailem Bend V Bridge White Tailem fell on hard times last time out and could now find this one a hard task against a side that could make their way into the four from a reasonably low position. Tailem hopefully possibly will front up with Colin Brereton and Kylie Slattery, they will be pitted against John Simpson and Grant Gepp who are looking for a few points to start looking at fourth position.

