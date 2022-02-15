news, local-news,

MURRAYLANDS riders Jaidyn Willis, from Murray Bridge and James Hand, from Tailem Bend will be joined by Adelaide-based Murraylands Cycling Club member Bill Robinson and will all be competing at the Tour of Goolwa on February 26 and 27. Murraylands Cycling Club president Jason Woodard had originally entered to race for ROKiT Racing in the open men's division one but unfortunately has had to withdraw due to an interruption in his training program. Willis will be racing for Van Dam Butterfield in the open men's division two competition. Robinson is set to ride for FRA Power On 1 in the general division two race. Hand will be racing for the USB Team in general division three category. The teams will be competing in four events over the two days of racing with a team trial, two road races and a hill climb on the program. The first event, stage one, will be a team time trial on the Finniss-Milang Road starting at 9:30 am on Saturday. It will then be followed by stage two, a 80 kilometre road race on the relative flat Milang loop starting at 1pm. The second day of competition will commence at 9am with stage three, a road race on the Waitpinga loop. The action will conclude with stage four, a hill climb at Crows Nest starting at 2pm to round out the weekend.

Murraylands cyclists prepare for Tour of Goolwa