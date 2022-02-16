Callington footbridge back on the agenda

news, local-news,

A NEW pedestrian bridge at Callington is back on the agenda and Hammond candidate John Illingworth has made an election pledge to ensure a resolution was achieved within his first 12 months in office in elected. The Bremer River, which runs through Callington, is crossed by the historic Erskine Bridge which was built in 1874 and is listed as a place of state heritage significance. It is a one-way vehicle bridge. The river marks the boundary between Mount Barker and Murray Bridge council districts and residents have long lobbied for a safe pedestrian crossing near by. The Standard reported on the concept designs and costings which were presented to both Murray Bridge and Mount Barker councillors in 2018 and a Mount Barker District Council spokesperson said costs for the 2018 design come back more than either council had budgeted. "A report is going to the Mount Barker council in March so that council members are up-to-date," he said. "Further consultation on alternatives will go out to the community once presented and endorsed by both councils." Mr Illingworth said, who met with Callington residents at the bridge earlier this month, said the Department for Infrastructure and Transport had road safety budget, which could be used to assist both councils. "The risk to school students, cyclists and other pedestrians who are forced to share the existing road bridge with cars, is patently obvious," he said. "Here is a genuine road safety risk, with a relatively simple engineering fix ... It shouldn't take a catastrophe before something happens." The councils were presented with four options back in 2018; a cantilevered walkway bolted onto the existing bridge, a high-level, 45-metre boardwalk composed of five spans, a pre-fabricated pedestrian bridge with a single 38m span and, finally, a low-level, 35m boardwalk of three spans, with a new approach path of 140m winding through the landscape. Mr Illingworth said he was am not supportive the proposal to bolt a pedestrian bridge to the side of the existing heritage structure. "A pre-fabricated pedestrian bridge with a single 38m span, is not only the cheapest, but also the most practical solution," he said. "If elected, I will work with both councils and government to ensure a resolution is achieved within my first 12 months in office. This will require the councils to agree on a design, obtain relevant engineering advice, commission more detailed plans and lodge a development application."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/d7e3143e-5f1b-4d01-80a8-46f000dc7b18.JPG/r0_416_4496_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg