Coorong council set to transfer Jaensch Park lease to sporting hub

THE Coorong District Council is considering granting the lease of the Tailem Bend Oval - known as Jaensch Park - to the Tailem Bend and District Combined Sporting and Recreation Hub. The current lease holder is the Tailem Bend Football Club, which is a member club of the combined sporting hub. Active tenants of the land include the football club which uses the oval and have clubrooms on the site, the cricket club - which recently build a stand-alone club room facility at the oval - and the Tailem Bend Netball Club, which have clubrooms and courts at the location. The council is inviting written submissions on the proposal to grant the lease to the hub, with submissions due by Friday, February 18, 2022. Tailem Bend Football Club president Tony Hughes said the football club and the hub had been in negotiations to transfer the lease and the club's committee actively supported the multi-sport group being the holder of the oval's lease. "The main reason we support it is that, as members of the hub, we believe it will allow us to gain access to funding to support all of the clubs involved," Mr Hughes said. The Tailem Bend and District Community Sporting and Recreation Hub Incorporated was established in 2017 and is an independent organisation that supports the needs of Tailem Bend's sporting clubs. The hub intends to lease the facilities from the Coorong District Council to make capital improvements on the facilities through fundraising and grant opportunities. Clubs affiliated with include the bowling, tennis, golf and rowing clubs as well as the Tailem Bend Community Centre, service clubs and the Tailem Bend Auto Club. The Tailem Bend Oval is located at 23 Granites Road and the new proposed lease is for a period of 21 years, with a right of renewal for a further 21 years. - Details: The council is inviting written submissions on the proposal until 9am Friday, February 18, 2022 via the online survey, in person, by post or via email. A site plan is available to view online and at the Coorong Civic Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/0da5a507-3888-44ff-b46c-f3c1be24b3a4.jpg/r2_45_813_503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg