Lachie Jacobs honoured for dedication to Coonalpyn community

A DEDICATION to the Coonalpyn community and a strong desire to help those around him has seen Lachlan Jacobs honoured by the Coorong council as the Young Citizen of the Year. Lachie - who recently turned 17 - wears many hats in the Coonalpyn community and is involved with almost anything he can get his hands on. You don't see too many teenagers spending their free time at committee meetings, but such is Lachie's will to help out he's become a committee member of the Coonalpyn Bowling Club, he's a committee member and the handicap manager of the Coonalpyn Golf Club and he's a helper at the Coonalpyn Lawn Enforcement Mower Racing. He's given back to the community as a Country Fire Service cadet, and while the program has been out of action for a little while, Lachie said he intends to become a full member once he turns 18. Lachie is a student and is continuing his study two days a week while working on the farm for the rest of his week. He said he was passionate about being a farmer in the district and that passion mixed with his desire to help others led him to a project that displayed his compassion and empathy. For his passion project at Unity College in 2019, Lachie organised a 'hay run', which would see him organise to give to others in need. "Coming from a farming family, you know how important rain is when you need it and knowing that other farmers might be struggling worse off than other people around the area, I thought that we could put a hay run on to help out," he said. "We had a pretty good year and there was hay around so I thought that we could give back to the people that were struggling in other parts of the state. "I felt what they would be feeling, it wouldn't be good - their farms are their pride and joy and they aren't getting the rain so I wanted to put a smile on faces with a few bails of hay each." "They were really appreciative." Lachie is also a member of the Border Downs-Tintinara Football Club where he is a regular attendee at working bees and helps out where he can. Not only does he help out the town's sporting clubs off the field, he is quite a handy sportsman on it. He was the Coonalpyn Bowling Club Championship Pairs Winner in 2019-2020 and again in 2020-2021 and also took out the triples in the same year. He represented the association in the fours team in 2020-2021. The humble young man said it felt good to be recognised by the community. "I didn't think I would get an award like this, it was unexpected," he said. He said he liked to help out because he knew volunteers were important to keep things going for people to enjoy. "There's not many people around Coonalpyn that want to be involved in all these things ... there's like eight people who play golf and it's good to keep it going," he said. "The bowling club is pretty strong with members and it's good to be part of it ... I follow my dad around and it's given me the opportunity to have these roles with the clubs and be involved."

