Murraylands natural disaster-hit businesses invited to meet with Ombudsman

BUSINESS operators impacted by bushfires or other natural disasters are being encouraged to share their feedback with the Ombudsman at the Murray Bridge Hotel next week. The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) Bruce Billson is set to visit Murray Bridge on Monday, February 21, 2022, to meet with bushfire-impacted small businesses. Mr Billson said he was keen to speak with small business owners that have been impacted by a natural disaster at a feedback session to be held at Murray Bridge Hotel on Monday, 12.30pm-1.30pm. "We want to hear from small and family business owners who have lived experience of a natural disaster such as bushfires and have ideas about how best the government can support them to prepare and remain resilient in the case of an unavoidable event," Mr Billson said. "What we learn from small businesses in this session, will help inform the work on our current Small Business Natural Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Inquiry, including recommendations to improve education and engagement programs to best target and assist small businesses in preparing for natural disasters. "I encourage Murray Bridge small and family business owners to take part in this important discussion." Small business operators who are unable to make a feedback session can contribute here or complete an online survey.

