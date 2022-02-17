More federal funding flowing into Sturt Reserve

news, local-news,

STURT Reserve is the crown jewel of Murray Bridge and the Rural City's master plan to improve the space continues to attract Federal funding. The project has won $1.5 million as part of the Federal Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. The money will go towards work at the History and Tourism Precinct at Sturt Reserve. The Sturt Reserve upgrades have previously won Building Better Regions Fund grants and Local Roads and Community Infrastructure funding. Member for Barker said the latest grant would assist the Rural City of Murray Bridge in its efforts to continue the redevelopment of Sturt Reserve Precinct. "(This includes) improvements to the existing wharf to increase the number of landing points for river vessels on the Murray River," he said. "This project will create nearly 30 jobs in Murray Bridge and create over $4 million in economic benefit that will significantly contribute to the town's economic recovery and resilience." Mr Pasin said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/27dcad70-c067-42ca-8779-b5357c4bb00f.jpg/r2_60_990_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg