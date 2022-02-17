community, Stroke Foundation i, Phillip Rosewall, stroke awareness, cycling, stroke, Luke Hays, Sharon McGowan

A Murraylands community member that suffered a stroke has joined the Stroke Foundation in calling for government help to increase the awareness of stroke signs. In 2015 while riding his bike with mates, Murray Bridge resident, Phillip Rosewall suffered a stroke. One of his friends saw Phillip fall and called triple zero (000) immediately. Miraculously a doctor also happened to drive past and assisted until paramedics and the air ambulance arrived to take Phillip to hospital. "My stroke turned my life upside down. I spent two weeks in intensive care and then had to learn to walk again," Phillip said. "I was determined to return to cycling and I have achieved that, but the situation may be very different if I did not receive the prompt stroke treatment I needed to stop the attack on my brain." Stroke Foundation has spoken to key politicians from all sides of the political spectrum ahead of the election to emphasize the importance of investing in ways to prevent and treat stroke. That includes funding a four-year community education campaign to reiterate the F.A.S.T message: The F.A.S.T way to recognise stroke is: Stroke Foundation SA manager Luke Hays said a recent survey found that 41 per cent of South Australians would not recognise a single sign of stroke if it was happening to them or a loved one. "Our message is simple, think F.A.S.T. We want to hammer home how quickly people need to act," he said. The incoming state government is also being asked to invest in an initiative which would give stroke clinicians consistent access to the most up-to-date treatment guidelines when helping their patients. Living Evidence is a ground-breaking new approach to finding, evaluating and using research to deliver better health care and improve outcomes for patients. Hundreds of new research studies are published each day, but it currently takes five to seven years for guidelines to change. This delays the implementation of new discoveries that can improve outcomes for patients. Stroke Foundation chief executive officer, Sharon McGowan said the benefits for survivors of stroke are immense. "Exciting developments in stroke treatment are on the horizon and we want to ensure every Australian can benefit from these discoveries in a timely way," Ms McGowan said. Stroke Foundation is asking the incoming government to invest $600,000 over four years to help build a digital technology platform to make the guidelines accessible for South Australian clinicians and patients.

Murray Bridge resident and Stroke Foundation call for government help to increase the awareness of stroke signs Matt Welch