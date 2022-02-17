community, Murray Bridge, Real Estate Institute of South Australia, property, Kristen Manson

Over the past 12 months, three regional South Australian towns have seen extensive property market growth and one of those towns is situated within the Murraylands. The Real Estate Institute of South Australia (REISA) have announced that the regional property market has once again demonstrated impressive growth with median price increased across the majority of suburbs according to the Valuer-General's price data for the 2021 December quarter. Towns which have seen the largest growth over a 12 month period were Millicent, Victor Harbor and Murray Bridge with increases of 34.21%, 26.44% and 19.00% respectively. With increased home buyers and the Murray Bridge population growing, finding a rental property can be very difficult. Rural City of Murray Bridge's General Manager of Community Development, Kristen Manson said that "Murray Bridge is expected to grow to a population of around 28,000 by 2041 and council is planning for this population growth." "Council is currently assessing future physical and social infrastructure requirements in a community infrastructure study and also undertaking a future city structure planning exercise to review existing growth options and to plan for Murray Bridge's future growth," Ms Manson said. "This strategic planning will provide for new residents, but also look at the future needs of existing residents including the range of housing choices and services required to cater for a growing regional city." The council held a forum in late 2021 to discuss the shortage of housing issues within the town. The forum involved property developers, builders, major employers and other community representatives to come up with a solution. "Council is continuing to work with a number of these forum participants to deliver on the ground solutions to ease the housing shortage," Ms Manson said. "The Rural City of Murray Bridge is also working with regional and state bodies to develop a response to the issue on a statewide basis." Council have attributed the boom to several areas and an emphasis on the improvement of the region. "There are a number of employment opportunities in the Murray Bridge area, with a growing emphasis on skilled workers to meet the demands of various employers, including in the food manufacturing industry," Ms Manson said. "The Thomas Food International rebuild will require a substantial number of skilled workers and Council is working with the company and others to address this demand. "Council has been very active in improving the attractiveness of the city, as we know that a thriving community will be a destination for visitors and new residents. "The redevelopment of Sturt Reserve is creating a number of new spaces and facilities that will improve users' enjoyment of the area, while work on the town entrances and in Bridge Street provides a refreshed visual appeal and new community facilities. "The Regional Study Hub provides access to both TAFE and University courses, meaning that people can continue to live, work and study in Murray Bridge rather than travelling or relocating to Adelaide. "The investment in the Bridgeport Hotel, together with ongoing investment in other developments, such as the Murray Bridge Community Club's riverfront dining redevelopment, make Murray Bridge a more attractive place to visit and stay." With anxiety for long term community members of Murray Bridge unable to stay within the community if they are unable to find a place to rent, there are solutions being worked on and programs they can reach out to. "Council has seen an increase in the number of new dwelling development applications and the real estate market has seen an increase in sales over recent months," Ms Manson said. "Our longer term residents will remain in our community if there is adequate employment opportunities, diversity of housing available, as well as education and lifestyle that meet people's needs. "The Rural City of Murray Bridge supports older people to remain in our community through our in-home community care programs as well as the provision of the Lerwin Aged Care Facility, which has been recently expanded and refurbished. "There are a number of housing developments currently underway such as larger land divisions like Burke Urban's Newbridge and Gifford Hill, the Hindmarsh Road development, as well as other land divisions currently in the planning stage. "There will also be smaller infill land divisions on underutilised land within Murray Bridge. "The future city structure planning will identify further land for housing development, in line with the State Government approaches for regional growth. "The community infrastructure study is examining the social and physical infrastructure required for a growing regional centre, together with determining responsibility for provision of the infrastructure. "The availability of housing to rent or buy is a recognised issue within Murray Bridge and many other regional locations."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/c01b1334-5055-4e1e-a70a-e7caf96193d4.jpg/r0_127_800_579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg