Tintinara Bowling Club vandalised

Police are investigating damage to turf at the Tintinara Bowling Club
Local News
Police are investigating damage to turf at the Tintinara Bowling Club.
Overnight on Wednesday, February 16 strips of turf have been torn at the bowling club on Wendt Terrace.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.
