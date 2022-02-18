community, Peake Hall, Judith Johnson

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, approximately 55 people gathered at the Peake Hall to reminisce, rekindle friendships and recall memories of the past 60 years since the hall was built. Locals were joined by previous residents of Peake who travelled from Goolwa, Victor Harbor, Port Elliot, Adelaide, Port Clinton, Murray Bridge, Lameroo, Karoonda and Tailem Bend. Coorong District Council was also represented by local councillor, Brenton Qualmann, and Mayor, Paul Simmons. Memorabilia on display created interest for those attending and afternoon tea was enjoyed by all. Mr. Glen Arney, an original member of the Peake Memorial Hall Board of Management, when the hall was opened, cut the 60th. Anniversary cake and addressed those in attendance, recalling all the hard work locals put into raising funds for the new building. In the mid 1930s, Peake residents realised that the old hall, built in 1910, was inadequate for the growing needs of the district, so first moves were made to build a new hall, encouraged greatly by Mr Shepley, who owned the local shop at that time. Several years of droughts prevented good yields and returns for cropping projects but, at the cost of $18,400, the new hall was fully paid for on opening day, on November 13, 1961. Since its' opening the hall has been used for many activities including dances, strawberry fetes, cabarets, wedding receptions, anniversaries, luncheons, birthdays, reunions, meetings, church services, netball and football functions and funerals. On July 14, 1965 the South Australian Governor, Sir Edric Bastyan and his wife, Lady Bastyan, had lunch at the hall, before travelling to Geranium to open the Area School. They returned in the evening to conduct a naturalisation ceremony for the District Council of Peake. Chairperson of the Peake Community Centre Committee, Mr. Darrell Lauterbach, thanked everyone for their attendance and acknowledged the recent Federal Government and Coorong District Council grants, that have enabled us to upgrade the hall and maintain the facilities to benefit the community for many years to come.

