Murraylands tourism spots announced as fund recipients

The Murraylands is set to receive over $605,000 dollars in funding to help develop tourism within the area. The funding has been made possible through the Tourism Industry Development Fund. Since September 2020, the fund has brought a total of $82.7 million tourism projects to fruition, creating 608 ongoing tourism jobs in the process. Big 4 Holiday Park at The Bend in Tailem Bend will recive $500,000 to help with the major upgrade of the park including construction of 10 one-bedroom self-contained cabins, mini golf-course, multi sports area with basketball half-court, soccer Harbour Mannum nets and BMX park, establishment of a nature trail and construction of a recreation room. Harbour Mannum will receive $105,000 to help renovate 160-year-old historical buildings into six self-contained accommodation suites and one with disability access. Owner and operator of Harbour Mannum, Craig Cowling said he was notified of the approved funding at a very seasonal time. "It was a great surprise, we got told a day before Christmas, so it was an excellent Christmas surprise," Mr Cowling said. "It was quite a journey to get the application right. Accommodation was a key requirement for the funding, so we were a good fit for it. "It's very helpful money." The six self-contained accommodation suites will look to have four ready by May. Cowling is very excited to have people come and enjoy what they will offer. "They will be built in the old Bakery on the main street of Mannum," Mr Cowling said. "They can be hired as a complete unit, six suites with their own ensuite. "It will have a common area, where people can meet up and chat along with a courtyard that will also be common. "There will be Mediterranean style pavers and it will be quite upmarket. Construction is well underway." The final two suits will look to be finished next year. The South Australian Tourism Commission has fully allocated the $20 million Fund, awarding grants to 114 projects across the state. Premier Steven Marshall said the 114 projects supported by the fund are expected to inject an additional $74.5 million to the state's visitor economy each year, boosting businesses and creating jobs. "With $20 million in grants awarded across all 11 tourism regions, we're supporting South Australian tourism businesses to attract more visitors who will stay longer and spend more pumping $74.5 million into the state and creating jobs for South Australians now and into the future," Premier Marshall said. "This fund is set to generate more than 600 ongoing jobs in South Australia's visitor economy, on top of the more than 1,180 jobs created in construction, as the projects are built." South Australian Tourism Commission chief executive, Rodney Harrex said the fund has supported tourism operators to meet what has been record-breaking regional tourism demand. "Last year, regional SA celebrated seven consecutive months of record-high regional demand and we expect regional tourism will continue to play a major role in recovering our state's visitor economy," Mr Harrex said. "One of the strategic priorities identified across all regions for growing the visitor economy is improved tourism infrastructure, that's improved accommodation, product and experiences, and that's exactly what this fund is doing. "When visitors check out one of these new offerings like Beerenberg in the Adelaide Hills or Oliver's Taranga on the Fleurieu Peninsula, they are supporting our industry and they are supporting regional economies. "With over 60 new projects backed by this Fund to be complete this year, locals and visitors alike have even more reasons to see South Australia."

