Monarto Safari Park to offer discount to Murray Bridge residents

THE Monarto Safari Park has collaborated with the Rural City of Murray Bridge to entice locals to visit after the completion of new upgrades. The new $4.5 million Visitor Centre is due to open in March and Zoos SA are set to offer two specials to residents of the Rural City of Murray Bridge to become a Zoo member and and encourage repeat visitations and the Murray Bridge council supported the initiative with a $12,300 grant. The offer will see Rural City of Murray Bridge residents waived of the $25 joining fee to become a new Zoos SA member. Those residents who are already a member will be able to bring a guest with them for free the first time they visit Monarto Safari Park. The offer is would be for a limited time only, from opening date until Easter 2022, Thursday, April 14. Supporting the allocation of grant funding to Zoos SA for their discount program, Councillor Andrew Baltensperger said it was a great opportunity to entice more locals to see the zoo. "I'd like to highlight some of the amazing progress they are making out at the zoo at the moment, the amount of visitors we are likely to see in the near future is going to be astounding and this is another step towards attracting more locals out there," he said. Mayor Brenton Lewis agreed. "It is a spectacular facility, I have had the opportunity some months back now to look at it in construction stage and I can't wait to see it nearing its completion," Mayor Lewis said. "This will be a boom to tourism." The Visitor Centre is the first of three major milestones for Monarto Safari Park with phases two and three seeing the completion of a $40 million hotel late this year and a safari experience for guests in the Wild Africa precinct.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/f4f4aa80-2b99-4b3a-bd62-0ac4d65127f8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg