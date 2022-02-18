New, innovative home for Strathalbyn SES to be built

news, local-news,

A new South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) unit to be built at Strathalbyn will become the first in the state with the capability to operate in 'island mode' when completed. The state-of-art unit will be designated Important Level 4; enabling it to operate independently of external utilities for up to 48 hours. SASES chief officer Chris Beattie said SASES units provided a place for volunteers and staff to meet, train and coordinate emergency response activities. "Strathalbyn is a growing regional centre, so it is important we continue to have a strong presence in the area. "The new facility will help ensure we provide an increased operational response for the town and the broader Fleurieu Peninsula." Emergency Services Minister Vincent Tarzia said the unit will have two main buildings and include 36 solar panels and back-up generators to supply emergency power as well as underground water storage tanks with a capacity of 60,000 litres. "This will be a state-of-the-art facility that is completely self-sufficient to respond to emergencies, offering a high level of protection for regional South Australians for generations to come," Minister Tarzia said. "The new unit will provide contemporary training facilities including a large, external training ground, modern equipment, easy public access and ample car parking." Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick visited the new site and said the facility would "set the standard for future generations of volunteers and their vital work looking after the community". "This new unit will cater for the growth of Strathalbyn and surrounding areas," he said. The existing Strathalbyn SASES unit currently has over 30 registered volunteers and responds to about 250 Requests For Assistance each year. A total of 5600sqm of land was purchased from the Strathalbyn Harness Racing Club to develop the new unit which will also be available to other emergency services including the Country Fire Service and South Australian Police. It will have the capacity to house four emergency service vehicles and up to 60 emergency service personnel when construction is completed later this year. Strathalbyn SASES Unit Manager Andrew Kerslake said the Strathalbyn Unit was established in 1987 and moved to its current site on Murray Street, Strathalbyn in 2000. "We are always looking for new members to help the community and I encourage people to visit www.ses.sa.gov.au/volunteer or call 1300 364 587 for more information.''

New, innovative home for Strathalbyn SES to be built