The Murraylands community are invited to finish off Summer with a dip in the new and improved Coonalpyn & District Soldiers Memorial Swimming Pool. The refurbishment of the Coonalpyn Pool cost $670,000, and now to celebrate an offical opening will be held on Saturday, February 26. The money for the project was funded by the Federal Government and Coorong District Council. Coorong District Council Mayor, Paul Simmons encouraged Coorong residents to come and try out the newly upgraded facilities at the pool for themselves. "It has been fantastic to see so many visitors to the pool this summer," Mayor Simmons said. "The upgraded facilities have been well-received by community members, volunteers and staff. "To be able to offer a pool facility of this calibre to our community and visitors is proving to be a drawcard for the town of Coonalpyn, and the district at large." The delivery of the upgraded pool facilities and amenities was made possible through a combined injection of funds from the Federal Government's Drought Communities Extension Programme ($335,000) and Local Roads & Community Infrastructure Program ($190,000) plus a $145,000 Council contribution. To celebrate the completion of the refurbishment, Member for Barker Tony Pasin will officially open the newly upgraded Coonalpyn Swimming Pool alongside Mayor Simmons. Mr Pasin said he was looking forward to officially opening the swimming pool. "I know how important upgrades like this are for our local communities because I recognise the social and community benefits that come from improved facilities," Mr Pasin said. "I was pleased to deliver Federal Government funding for this project in partnership with the Coorong District Council ensuring projects like the Coonalpyn & District Soldiers Memorial Swimming Pool redevelopment are undertaken to support jobs and more importantly making Coonalpyn an even better place to live, work and raise family." The community is invited to attend the official opening which commences at 10:30am on Saturday, February 26 2022. The pool is located at Peake Terrace, Coonalpyn. Guests will receive free entry to the pool, and morning tea will be on offer followed by the official opening. Attendees will be invited to try out the new facilities including the renovated 25-metre swimming pool and wading pool, new fencing, paving and storage. The canteen and amenities have also been improved and now offer a user-friendly and welcoming space for pool users. Those interested in attending the official opening are asked to provide their RSVP to Council's Community Development Team on 1300 785 277.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/aa0fce38-a95f-4b33-9037-fa854bb5a470.png/r0_6_1012_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg