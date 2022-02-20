Karoonda, Mallee, Ngarkat highways set for safety upgrades

news, local-news,

MALLEE roads are set for safety upgrades and improvements thanks to $13.5 million of new funding from the Federal and State governments. The Federal Government will contribute $10.8 million and the State Government is pitching in $2.7 million for improvements on the Karoonda Highway, the Mallee Highway and the Ngarkat Highway. Federal Member for Barker Tony Pasin said the safety upgrades would to help reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries occurring on the road. "This funding will support three road safety projects in the Mallee that will help get locals, visitors and freight to their destination sooner and safer." Mr Pasin said. The Karoonda Highway will receive $10 million - $8 million from the Federal Government and $2 million from the State - to complete upgrades including pavement treatment to fix wheel rutting and skid resistance, shoulder sealing and full width road sealing to achieve 3.3m lanes and installation of auto tactile line marking on edge and centreline. The Mallee Highway will receive $2 million - $1.6 million Federal, $400,000 State - to complete upgrades including pavement widening, shoulder sealing, auto tactile line marking and hazard protection. Ngarkat Highway will receive $1.5 million - $1.2 million Federal, $300,000 State - to complete upgrades including auto tactile line marking on edge and centrelines and safety barrier works, as well as widening and shoulder sealing works. "These projects will create 49 jobs and new opportunities for businesses and suppliers, delivering an important economic boost and helping drive the region's economic recovery." Mr Pasin said. "Currently around 1,200 people die and 40,000 are seriously injured on our roads each year, which is why our Government is taking strong action by delivering record investment in road safety across the nation." "One life lost on Australian roads is one too many, which is why we are delivering this funding to improve roads right across the nation," Mr Pasin said. "These improvements will start rolling out in coming weeks and are expected to be completed by mid-2022, meaning the community will quickly start reaping the benefits. "Better road infrastructure will keep motorists and freight moving safely and efficiently, reducing the number of tragedies on our roads and driving our nation's productivity." Mr Pasin said. "This is another example of the Australian Government working to reduce the number of Australians missing around the dinner table due to tragedies on our roads." Mr Pasin said.

