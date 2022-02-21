newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Another wonderful week in the Murraylands has produced an array of diverse stories. His passion for the community is unwavering and he has a strong desire to help those around him. That is why Lachlan Jacobs was given the honour of 2022 Young Citizen of the Year, by the Coorong District Council. Lachie - who recently turned 17 - wears many hats in the Coonalpyn community and is involved with almost anything he can get his hands on. "I didn't think I would get an award like this, it was unexpected." Congratulations Lachlan! Sturt Reserve is the crown jewel of Murray Bridge and the Rural City's master plan to improve the space continues to attract Federal funding. The project has received $1.5 million in funding as part of the Federal Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program, which will go towards work at the History and Tourism Precinct at Sturt Reserve. The intensive master plan has been implemented in stages and has received numerous funding opportunities for progress to continue. Murray Bridge man Phil Rosewall is calling out, along with the Stroke Foundation, for more government help to increase the awareness of the signs of stroke. Having access to more treatment options and information is something Phillip would welcome. "I was determined to return to cycling and I have achieved that, but the situation may be very different if I did not receive the prompt stroke treatment I needed to stop the attack on my brain," he said. Stroke Foundation is asking for a $600,000 investment over four years to help build a digital technology platform to make the guidelines accessible for South Australian clinicians and patients. Read more on Phillip's story here. With summer almost at an end, now is the perfect time to end the season on a right note and make a splash. The new and improved Coonalpyn & District Soldiers Memorial Swimming Pool will be revealed on Saturday, February 26. The $670,000 refurbishment will be officially opened by Tony Pasin and Murraylands community members are welcome to try out the new facility for free. Coorong District Council Mayor Paul Simmons is encouraging people to try out the new upgraded facilities at for themselves, with free entry on Saturday, and morning tea will be on offer before the official opening at 10.30am Finding it hard to find a rental in Murray Bridge? You're not the only one. Murray Bridge has been named in top three rising regional property markets within the state, and rentals are becoming a difficult thing to obtain. Rural City of Murray Bridge general manager of community development, Kristen Manson explained council's plan for the situation and some future ideas to help residents stay within the community as it expands. She said the city is expected to grow to a population of around 28,000 by 2041. Ain't nothing going to break his stride! Langhorne Creek Paralympian, Michael Roeger has smashed the 5000 metre T46 world record at Adelaide Invitational. Roeger ran the race in 13:52.05, smashing his own world record in the T46 (arm amputee) classification. "It goes to show that if you come into the night and the race relaxed, it goes a long way, and the home crowd and the Adelaide track really helped me." Happy Reading!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/8dab1455-e91a-46a0-be01-f184bda6ca7c.jpg/r5_0_1194_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg