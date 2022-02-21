news, local-news, Gigi Pinwill, Fringe Festival, Murraylands, shows

If you're looking to get into the Fringe Festival spirit, but don't have the time to make it down to the city, don't worry because Fringe shows will be held over the Murraylands. The Fringe Festival has kicked off and its silly season in South Australia once again. Writer, producer and performer, Gigi Pinwill will be bringing the Bettong and Buddies show to the Murraylands this weekend and can't wait to entertain the community. "As a travelling performer and violinist, touring around Australia and living in my trusty van for five years, I have always embraced the wild side of life," Pinwill said. "Growing up on an Australian farm, we'd fall asleep listening to dingoes and wake to find diseased native animals during our morning chores, which we'd love back to health and freedom. "I've felt connected to animals my entire life and always wanted to know more about lesser-known Aussie fauna. "My cockatiel, Gandalf the Grey, sits on my shoulder wherever I go and is my best mate. As a Wildlife Presenter with Animals Anonymous and a professional creative with decades of experience, I feel ideally placed to bring the stories of Australian animals to life on Fringe stages in 2022. "The animals are excited to meet you all this Fringe!" For details on shows playing in the Murraylands, hover over the show's name and the link will take you to the ticket and dates page for that performance. Rural Strength Beginning dates: February 22. A group exhibition by local artists from Bridge Arts. Spur 22: Feb 22. Spur 2022 brings together five diverse artists with strong connections to regional SA. Betong and Buddies - Feb 22. Bettong and Buddies follows Rufous, a young bettong realising his dream to become a violinist. Sing Sing Sing - Feb 25. The Cabaret Collective presents the greatest sing-along show of all time! Come sing all your favourites. VHS The Video Hits Show - Feb 25. The best bits of your favourite VHS era movies on the big screen with 9 performers creating the musical soundtrack - live! Street Theatre on Sixth - Murray Bridge - Feb 26. A public celebration of the Arts featuring a mix of Adelaide Fringe and local Murraylands based performers. Feeling Groovy - Feb 25. Feelin' Groovy is a show tributing the timeless songs of Simon & Garfunkel featuring Harry Baulderstone and Marcus Ryan. Bimbo - Feb 27. Bimbo tells the story of what it's like being a woman experiencing life through songs of hope, lust, love, anger, and pain. Mickster's Magic Birthday Party - Feb 27. Mickster's birthday party will entertain the whole family as he involves everyone in the thick of the magic. Fab Two Hit Mix - Feb 27. The Fab Two are Ravie Varman and Troy Harrison, two season performers with a mutual love of The Beatles. Deadly Nanna's - Feb 26. Six Ngarrindjeri women with 2 kringkri ma:dawar (white sisters) who come together to perform songs in Ngarrindjeri and English. Just Like Old Times - March 4. You'll hear original songs from their old band, described as "sitcom-theme piano pop". Brendan O'Donnell and Peri Strathearn reunite for their first gig in seven years Aboriginal Comedy All Stars - March 4-6. Starring Australia's premier comedians with sell-out seasons and five star reviews, the Allstars bring huge belly laughs from the heart of the wide brown land. Michael Shafar - Feb 28-March 6. Everyone's favourite Jewish, cancer-surviving, lawyer-turned-comedian is returning to Adelaide to solve all of the world's problems by telling jokes. Piece of My Heart - March 6-20. The story of the turbulent life and times of the late great Janis Joplin, Red Neck Greenie - Feb 26 - March 5. Redneck Greenie straddles the genres of stand-up comedy, impro, story-telling, satire and physical theatre. It's Brechtian Cabaret, Aussie style.

