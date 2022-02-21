Must win showdown leaves one team missing finals action

news, local-news, lawn bowls, Derek Vanderzon, jervois, Karoonda

Jervois will miss the finals for the first time in many years, going down at home to Karoonda by 23 shots in a must win match for both sides. Karoonda were faced with elimination had they lost, but were led to victory by an inspiring performance from gun skipper Josh Porker. Backed by Malcolm Waechter, Steve Kroehn and John Wegner, Porker romped home to a 28 to 7 win over Tim Hicks, David Kempe, Derek Vanderzon and Graham Schenke. Porker was on song from the first end, converting from two down to score a three, and continued in the same vein throughout the day in what surely must have been one of his best ever performances. Wegner and Waechter also provided great support in setting up the win. A brief rally by the home side after the break was quickly snuffed out, and a six dropped after an errant drive on the 18th consigned them to a big loss. The other two rinks were much closer affairs, with the lead changing in the last two ends of each to decide the winner. Zarantonello, Brandle, Fromm and Solley had a see sawing contest with the Zadow's, Tomkinson and Paul Wegner, coming from behind 3 times to edge a shot ahead with two ends to go. However they dropped a four and a single to go down 21 to 17 in a great contest. Herbert, Shawn Hicks, Scannell and Wynne looked almost down and out against Symonds, Wood, Jones and Cornish, trailling 16 to 4 after 13 ends, but recovered to score a remarkable win. Even after 16 ends they had not scored better than a single and still trailled by nine shots. Scores of 3, 3, 5 and two over the last five ends, while dropping just a two on the 18th gave them an unlikely last gasp win, 20 to 18. The result means both last seasons grand finalists, Tailem Bend and Jervois miss the finals. Importantly for Karoonda, they remain alive in a season they are scheduled to host the grand final. They can surely sense the opportunity, and should be confident they have the team to do it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/ccd348ba-901d-4e4e-b40f-d14b4acbd512.jpg/r0_44_960_586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg