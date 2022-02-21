Murraylands home to new innovative health training program

news, local-news,

FLINDERS University are set to start a new innovative health training program in the Murraylands, aiming to improve access to health services and providing training opportunities for health students with hopes of attracting medical graduates to regional areas once they complete training. Flinders University has received $1.94 million in Federal funding to establish a new model of "person-centred, multidisciplinary health training placements" for the Riverland Mallee Coorong (RMC) region. Flinders has co-designed the project, working with local health services to create more multidisciplinary placements for students from Flinders, University of South Australia, University of Adelaide, and TAFE SA. Flinders University is also set purchase two additional houses for student accommodation, one in Berri and one in Murray Bridge to encourage students to stay in the region rather than commuting from Adelaide. Member for Barker Tony Pasin was joined by Federal Regional Health Minister Dr David Gillespie on Monday, February 21 at the Flinders Rural and Remote Health Campus in Murray Bridge to make the funding announcement. The funding - part of the Government's Rural Health Multidisciplinary Training (RHMT) program - will provide opportunities for about 18 students each year to take part in 4-6 week training placements, which equates to around 360 weeks of placements in local communities over the next two years. Flinders president and vice-chancellor Professor Colin Stirling said the new funding was an extension of what the school was already doing in regional areas. "We have a long and proud history of teaching and developing medical graduates ... and we have been delivering training and development opportunities in rural and regional areas ... this is a very important part of what we do," he said. Flinders University Dean of Rural and Remote Health Prof Robyn Aitken said the university would take a number of months scoping out what the communities here need. "It is a project that is aimed to boost the amount of care that we can provide in communities using students alongside trained allied health generalists," she said. Mr Pasin said the project would extend the university's existing rural health training activities into new, more remote settings, as well as a greater range of health professions. "Additionally, Flinders will employ several local academic and administrative staff to work in the region, attracting and retaining the health workforce" Mr Pasin said. Mr Pasin said Flinders would hold recruitment activities in schools to create a career pathway for young health professionals to become educators, supervisors, and mentors to students. "Flinders will extend collaborations with the local Aboriginal Medical Service, Moorundi, and multiple community and non-government health services providers in the region to expand existing training programs," Mr Pasin said. Dr Gillespie - who has worked as a regional doctor - spoke about his experience in training and working in rural settings. "I really only became a doctor when I got sent on country terms," he said. "Even though you had the rubber stamp from uni and you're registered on the medical board's roll, I only became a real doctor (in the country) where you diagnose, decide on treatment, instituted the treatment and had to carry the can because you're it." Dr Gillespie said the multidiscipline training would give students in the experience, skills and positive learning experiences to encourage them to return to these areas after they graduate. "Additionally, it will give local students new career pathways in health while boosting access to local health services for patients, now and into the future." Dr Gillespie said the training hubs would build on Flinders' existing rural health training staff and infrastructure, providing multiple benefits for local people. Flinders will give priority to students from Indigenous and rural backgrounds. "Located in an area with one of the largest Indigenous populations in SA, the initiative has the potential to transform health outcomes for Indigenous communities," Mr Pasin said. "Bringing staff and students to the region will also make an economic contribution to the local community."

