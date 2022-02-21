Artist chosen for Murray Bridge silo art project

news, local-news,

MURRAY Bridge is one step closer to joining neighbouring Mallee towns - Coonalpyn and Karoonda - and having its very own silo art after choosing an artist to complete the work. The Rural City of Murray Bridge decided in August 2020 to explore the possibility of adorning silos with unique artwork and last year the Federal Government came to the party with a $88,500 grant to support the $146,000 project. The Murray Bridge council announced Australian contemporary street artist Smug - or Sam Bates - had been chosen as the artist to complete the project on the Viterra on Railway Terrace, Murray Bridge. Smug was born in Sydney but now hales from Glasgow, Scotland and is renowned for creating large-scale photo-realistic murals and has experience with silo art with projects in Nullawil, Victoria and in Wirrabara, South Australia. The project is supported by the award-winning street art network Juddy Roller, a company with artists who specialise in painting silos and large buildings. Smug hopes to complete a number of commissions while visiting his home country in 2022 and plans to use a suitably qualified local artist as an assistant during his time on the Murray Bridge project. Council reached out to the community late last year to seek input on potential themes for the artwork through a community survey and schools drawing competition supported by Bunnings Murray Bridge. Respondents were asked: 'what makes Murray Bridge unique' and 'what do you think would make a good silo artwork'. There were 188 responses to the survey and 58 entries to the schools drawing competition. Smug will consider the ideas collected to develop a proposal for the artwork. The final design will be selected by Council and announced to the public ahead of Smug commencing the project in April. General Manager Community Development Kristen Manson said it was envisaged the silo artwork would be a popular tourist attraction. "The location is within walking distance of the Murray Bridge CBD and will create a spectacular focal point on the town's horizon, boost local tourism and connect us to Australia's largest outdoor gallery known as 'The Silo Art Trail'," she said. "We'd like to encourage visitors to drop into other local arts and cultural venues in the area."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/a94bb791-0081-40bd-bfc6-3752733df99a.jpg/r4_113_1330_862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg