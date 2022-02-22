news, local-news, Phil O'Malley, golf, Michael Potts, murray bridge golf club

He has a face for all occasions. Never overexuberant or down in the dumps. As he walked off the 18th green anyone judging his body language wouldn't know whether he had scored 20 points or 45 points. Yes, "Fabulous" Phil O'Malley enjoys his Saturdays on course. A great round of golf topped off the day nicely and that sure happened in the Terminex Par competition when Phil took top honours with a quality four up. Not having played to his handicap for twenty rounds Phil said "enough is enough" and cut loose with some excellent golf to end his lean run in style. A popular win. With new grounds superintendent, Tim Harvie having just started his tenure at the club, his presence has had an immediate impact with some course improvements already noticeable. Coupled with the sensationally mild late summer weather where else would one have wanted to have been but on the golf course on Saturday? Graeme Southern has seen a lot of golf courses in any given week. Rolling up without a care in the world he reels off pars like a robot and such was his consistency on Saturday he almost won the day with his brilliant four up but instead had to settle for just "A" grade victory after failing to reel in "Fabulous" Phil on a countback. Ever improving youngster Tyson Wright reached the top division after some excellent rounds and he seems intent on staying there after recording a two up to be runner up. Struggling a bit at three down halfway it suddenly all came together for him on the last nine holes as he reeled off an amazing 35 off the stick five up. Pretty handy for a 12 handicapper! It also won him the highly sought after Pro comp for the days best back nine. Top stuff. "The Chainsaw" Paul McCulloch won "B" grade with three up which was just a tad too good for Roger Ind and his two up while "Nifty" Neville Briggs prevailed in the "C" grade with a solid one up as Dean Woolford filled second spot with his Sqr. Plenty of "A" graders were amongst the ball winners list with President Bolton, Shaun Williams and Shane Aldridge atop with two ups apiece. Matt Kowald, Tony Carter, Andrew Meddle and DRB Moloney all had one ups. Moloney left plenty of shots out there and according to him, really should have won the day with any sort of luck. Yeah, right. Rob Walters and Joe Marcus had Sqr rounds and each won a ball for their efforts. "Chainsaw" McCulloch won the Yabby on the 11th hole despite Dean Pearson being closer to the pin. Deano is obviously waiting for sheep prices to rise another $20 per head before entering this exotic competition. For once the eagles nest survived a par round and will be eagerly sought next weekend. Speaking of our new grounds superintendent some members are eagerly awaiting the chance to see him play. Taking one look at him and with a handicap rumoured to be about one his distance off the tee is said to be 30m further than President Bolton's and THAT is saying something! Some members wouldn't travel that distance on their holidays! Hopefully, it won't be long before Tim can close up the laptop, turn off the sprinklers, put the mower away and get the sticks out in earnest. A Stableford competition awaits everyone this weekend.

