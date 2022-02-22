A look at future Lawn bowls action | Preview

news, local-news, lawn bowls, Bridge White, Mannum, RSL

Division Two Bridge White and Mannum will be jostling for top position with Whites at the moment leading by one shot. After that, the charge is on for third and fourth which Bridge Blue and Meningie would be favourites to occupy. RSL is in the mix, but need to do everything right to get there. The main contenders, Bridge White 124, Mannum 123, Bridge Blue 102, Meningie 99, RSL 95. Bridge White V RSL Whites are out to seal top position while RSL will need maximum points to have a shot at fourth spot. Whites got through a close one last Saturday and RSL won also, but they too didn't have a lot to spare. Whites will have Skippers Mark Callery , Brian Traeger and Trevor Pevic in charge. Opposed to Jeff Henschke, David Thiele and Allan Arbon. Plenty at stake for both but Whites much higher on the ladder will be favoured to make it by nine shots. Jervois Black V Mannum Blacks are hanging by a thread, they will need full points and percentage to cause an upset, while the Mannum players will still be having sleepless nights, following a loss they had pencilled in to give them a real crack at top position. Black's are well aware of what faces them and will treat it as just another game and give it their best shot as usual. Blacks have Skippers John McEntee, Kevin Spinks and John Obst with their teams ready to match it with the class of the Mannum teams led by Ian Windebank, Stephen Gregory and Jerry Pannell. Blacks can win it by four shots, but probably won't get enough points to climb the mountain. Meningie V Bridge Blue This will be a classic encounter between two sides on a desperate mission that could mean playing in the finals or not. Or perhaps both will still be there. Meningie is coming off the bye which will no doubt freshen up Sally McKechnie, Garry Mason and Trevor Mitchell, they are highly rated players, but they will need to be right at their peak to hold off Blues John Pohl, Ted Baxter and Kay Edson who are in a winning frame of mind with their teams. Being at home will sway it in the locals favour by three shots. Tailem Bend V Jervois Red Finals are out of the question for these two, but the only things that will be on the players' minds will be to finish on top of the scoreboard come close of play. Tailem pulled off a beauty last Saturday and the teams skippers Ian Shepherd, Steve Gordge and Kevin Griffiths will be looking for that same commitment to finish off the season. The same goes for the Red teams that are also winners and will have Denis Hicks, Len Gommers and Rod Harris primed to the hilt driving their teams to a massive effort to seal the result. They might have to wait until next season for revenge. It looks like Tailem in the money by four shots. Division Three Mannum Green has spaced all contenders at the head of the ladder 105, next best in the procession is Mannum Gold 79, Bridge Blue 72, those three will stay there, then it is up to RSL 62, and Bridge White 61 to play for fourth spot. As it has turned out these two will play each other placing the winner fourth. Blues Denise Menzies and Sue Smart didn't quite make it last Start, wear as RSL Barry Stoddart and Robert Sexton were big winners with their teams making it look like they can hold on by four shots. Mannum Green V Mannum Gold Greens are playing a cut above the rest that includes their other club colour, things happen in derby's but Gold's fell right off the pace at a bad time of the season. Peter McAvaney and Rob. Hughes at the moment seem to have the measure of the teams of Phil. Mobbs and Pam Eichler. It will be very close as Golds are capable of big things, but in the wash up Greens will maintain their consistent form by a margin of seven shots. Meningie V Karoonda There won't be much in it, but Meningie at home even though they have been resting with the bye might just have the edge over Karoonda with Greg Miller and Glen Andrews, opposed to Kevin Burdett and Warren Green. Evenly balanced teams but it might be Karoonda finishing on a better note by four shots. Jervois V Tailem Bend Jervois has a better record at this point and will be locked in as favourites to win the last event for the season. The team is fresh coming off a very spacious win that skippers Chris Hicks and Linda Smith and their teams would be very pleased with. Tailem on the other hand did not go so well. Skippers Chris Slattery and Robert Hughes will be looking for a big improvement to go out on, and could possibly turn things upside down with a reversal of form that will crop a four shot win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/0a6f114e-91f8-4660-b9bd-e2b092445f30.jpg/r0_62_960_604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg