An artistic celebration of four women who love astrophotography has been celebrated in the Murraylands The official open was held on Friday, February 18 at the Mannum Dock Discovery Centre, Arnold Gallery. The 'Gang of Four' is a photography faction of the artistic world of creative. Four local women, Christine Denman, Louise Bond, Kirsty Ann Cameron and Patricia Kahl, who share a passion for photography and known to have fun together when out taking photos, particularly astrophotography. The 'Gang of Four' is a no boundaries display of a myriad of settings of artistic expression captured by each photographer within the local district. Artist Christine Denman said that there is only one boundary in their artistic visions. "The only boundary we have is when our cameras create a border, boundaries and edges that defines the images we are creating," Ms Denman said. "Beyond that we are free to pursue any pathway in photography, example macro, landscape, portrait, astrophotography, black and white; we are not bound by limitations to move freely and explore. "We use photography as a language that uses visual elements instead of words of expression for artistic purposes. "Photography with its unique features, make it different from its closet relative, painting. Photography is an art form that we all enjoy and love exploring our natural world of what lies within." Mid Murray Council Mayor, Dave Burgess officially opened the exhibition and then the night was followed with a speech by Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick. The Exhibition will run from the February 1 until Saturday, April 30 2022. Entry is free and the works of art can be seen at 6 Randell Street, Mannum. Please phone 8569 1303 for more information. All are welcome.

