news, local-news,

It was a warm and sunny day at Monarto on Saturday as the Murray Bridge Rifle Club shot the next round of its club championship from the relatively close range of 400 metres. Initially it seemed like ideal conditions for some good scores with very little in the way of wind. However, the ideal conditions was not to last, as a subtle swirling wind picked up, ostensibly from the right, but it seemed as if the flags were not always a reliable indicator, with many turning their attention to the mirage for a better guide and had to work hard to keep their shots in the middle. Not all were successful in that endeavour but among those who certainly were was David McDonald, who shot a 59.05 and 58.03 to win the top off-rifle award in F-Open by a mere two points from Mark Nesti. Competition was also close in the handicap, where Wayne Halliday pipped David at the post by 0.2, ensuring that the spoils were shared. It was a tight competition in target rifle also, as the overall winner was decided on centres, with Greg Traeger's 49.04 in the second round allowing him to edge out fellow A-Grader Robert Paech 95.07 to 95.04. Greg's score however was enough to also gain the handicap prize from Daniel Irvine 107.0 to 104.7. The honours in F-Standard this week went to Peter Casley, who scored 102.01 to finish three points ahead of his nearest competition, Gordon Harrison. Peter also managed to win the dreaded Magpie Award for F-Class, scoring one bird in the difficult conditions. Daniel Irvine also lost a shot to the wind, straying into the three-ring just the once, but it was enough for him to claim the award in top rifle.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/e61eb2a4-f045-4e43-9bad-0c56a1cf5816.jpg/r8_381_2013_1514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Swirling wind a challenge at Murray Bridge Rifle Club